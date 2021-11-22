Machine Gun Kelly took her daughter Casie to the 2021 AMAs red carpet

The cutest red carpet ever, the speech on stage that was a hymn to rock (never dies) and the standing ovation during the Maneskin performance. Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 American Music Awards has strung together a series of green ticks that guarantee him a permanent place in the top ten of the characters who have left their mark at the AMAs 2021 (gold medal for BTS and there is no question of this). At his side an escort there is the exception that no, this time it was not his girlfriend Megan Fox.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Machine Gun Kelly chose her +1 for the American Music Awards: daughter Casie Colson Baker (MGK’s real name is Colson Baker nda) of 12 years born from her brief relationship with ex Emma Cannon. Hands intertwined, hugs, little Casie holds the award for Best Rock won by dad in the photos of the ceremony after the presentation ceremony. Beautiful with a long black Valentino dress and curly hair left free to frame the face (which somehow reminds us of Zendaya’s style). For the singer of Tickets To My Downfall, 31, on the other hand, an eccentric look by Ashton Michael: black long-sleeved shirt with silver studs, black trousers and a pin crew neck.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Casie’s forays on social media are not uncommon in the very popular profile of “the Blonde Don”. The first time at the cinema, an evening at bowling or playing aboard a private jet before a big concert, MGK is a #prouddad although he became one from a very young age and the story with Emma lasted very little. A paternity that by his own admission was not a walk, but the game is worth the candle and never misses an opportunity to reiterate it. Today at his side is Miss Fox, his girlfriend officially since July 2020, two months after the announcement of the end of the ten-year relationship with Brain Austin Green aka David Silver of our hearts. Mom of three (Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 6 and Noah Shannon, 8) today form an extended family which also includes his BFFs with their (very famous) girlfriends and offspring, Pete Davidson and Travis Braker, the companions of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian respectively.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io