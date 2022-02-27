Machine Gun Kelly wants to have a “gothic” wedding with Megan Fox

Although they announced their engagement in January this year, the beloved couple from Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox He doesn’t stop when it comes to planning the crucial details of his wedding, with a striking style…gothic.

Without a doubt, a “very them style” that does not surprise his fans.

The wedding plans revealed so far

During his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, MGK commented on how difficult it has been to unite the planning of the future event, under his particular dream concept.

When asked by the presenter about the date of the wedding, the musician said that they are still “trying to find a place” that aligns with their artistic vision. “When they can build me like a red gothic river”answered.

And it is that Kelly himself acknowledged that his opinion often changes a lot with regard to these things, as well as the way he sees himself as “promised” with the actress at this stage prior to their wedding.

Southern Gothic. A dark wedding. pic.twitter.com/s5uXizj3fq — Jason Keefer (@jakeefer) February 21, 2022

In the middle of the show, MGK also performed their new song “Emo Girl” with singer Willow.

combining personality

Despite everything, it seems that the concept of both will be the most representative when the big day arrives, where we already saw the spectacular (but painful) ring that the artist designed for Megan Fox.

Recall that the couple first met on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in 2020. Two years later, they shared a video of MGK’s proposal to the actressunder a tree on January 11.

With this, they have established themselves as one of the couples most loved by people, with their incredible appearances at award ceremonies, basketball games, red carpets and more.

We hope to know more details of the “gothic wedding” of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox soon.