Machine Gun Kelly would be thinking about marriage to Megan Fox

The relationship between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox it took off with a rocket and the singer would already be pondering the next important step.

According to a source of Entertainment Tonight, there would in fact be the scent of orange blossom.

“Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox make each other laugh and that’s an important thing for Megan. They keep each other happy – said the insider – MGK definitely sees marriage in its future with Megan and friends bet 100% on an official engagement next year“.

The source went on to explain that “they lean on each other emotionally” and that they have a strong connection because “both are parents“: “It’s easier for them to empathize when it comes to things related to parenting and career“.

The star of Transformers had three kids with Brian Austin Green – Noah Shannon, aged 8, Bodhi Ransom, aged 6, and Journey River, aged 3 – while Colson Baker (real name of Machine Gun Kelly) he’s Casie’s dad, 12 years.







Loading... Advertisements

Megan Fox would not be in a hurry to go to the altar: “She doesn’t think about engagement or marriage, she doesn’t have a timeline and it’s not something that really crossed her mind” added the insider.

Also because first it must be finalized divorce from Brian Austin Green: the actress asked for official separation in November.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they had been first seen together last June and later both have repeatedly explained how between them it was a real lightning strike.

See the others famous new couples of 2020:







ph: getty images





















