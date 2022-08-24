‘Machine learning’ to promote precision medicine

Headquarters of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

A bone scan every two years for all women ages 50-69. Since 1990, that’s the greatest screening challenge for the National Health Systemand its objective is to prevent one of the cancers with the highest incidence in Spain, that of mother. The method is X-rays that detect potentially cancerous areas; if something suspicious is observed, that test is followed by more tests, often with high chance of false positives, harmful, and costly.

Their tortuosity This is the main reason why screening is limited to the highest risk groups. Adding predictive algorithms to mammograms, the risk areas of the patient’s breasts would be limited and the reliability of the diagnoses would rise to 90 percent. Therefore, they could be done with more often and the age range of the women they target could expand.

It is a process that already exists, that uses artificial intelligenceand which develops a team of Superior Council of Scientific Investigations (CSIC), specifically the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (IFIC). It is part of the scope of machine learning (machine learning) in Precision Medicine, and a research network that seeks to increase the efficiency with which each patient is treated and optimize healthcare resources.

To understand how, you must first understand the concepts that come into play. The first is artificial intelligence. “The ability of a computer or robot to perform tasks generally associated with intelligent beings”, as defined by Sara Degli Esposti Y Carlos Sierra, authors of the CSIC white paper on this discipline. That is, they are the procedures used to replace the work of humans with that of robotswith the aim of carrying it out with greater precision and more efficiency.

And where can artificial intelligence act today in medicine? “On several fronts,” he replies. Dolores del Castillo, researcher at the Center for Automation and Robotics of the CSIC, “from the administrative to the management of clinical documentation. And, in a more specialized way, in the analysis of images, or in the monitoring and follow-up of patients”. And where are there still huge limitations? Above all, “in the field of health care, in the legal and ethical aspects when dealing with critical cases.” And what’s more, there’s still a long way to go, points out Del Castillo, who works, among others, on projects on neurological movement disorderstraining for a large part of the health personnel.

With its advantages and shortcomings, as a subfield of artificial intelligence we find the second concept: machine learning. It could be translated as machine learning. That is, that artificial intelligence that works through computers thatand detect patterns in population groups. With these patterns, predictions are made about what is most likely to happen. The machine learning translate data into algorithms.

Precision medicine to anticipate disease

And after artificial intelligence and machine learningthere is a third concept: the precision medicine. The one that adapts to the individual, his genes, his background, his lifestyle, his socialization. A model that must first be capable of anticipate illness; Second, Francisco Albiol, from IFIC, continues to “assess each patient, apply the best therapies based on clinical evidence, discern the most complex cases and assess their inclusion in management programs.”

It makes sense for high impact diseases, and does not make sense for serious diseases; for example, to distinguish in primary care a flu from a cold, because the benefits would not compensate for the effort required.

The key to the use of artificial intelligence in medicine is also the optimization of costs, which is very important in public health. The Spanish population has increased from 42 to 47 million people between 2003 and 2022, that is, more than 10 percent. And from 2005 to 2022, the average age of the population has risen from 40 to 44. We are getting older and older.

Therefore, “the best valued projects and, therefore, likely to be financed, are those that incorporate artificial intelligence technologies to address the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and obesity”, says Dolores del Castillo, but “special attention is also paid to proposals on personalized and home medicine, care for the elderly and new medicines”. “The need for healthcare has been increased by our demographics, and the objective must be to reduce and simplify the challenges with technology. we tried with machine learning”, summarizes Albiol.

Albiol is one of the scientists who has led the program to improve breast cancer detection through algorithms. He defends, like other researchers, that if we mix machine learning with precision medicine, what we should talk about is 4p medicine. Which brings together four characteristics: “Predictive, personalized, preventive and participatory”.

Because the most purists limit Precision Medicine to the field of the patient’s genetics, and would not include in the bag that which takes into account more characteristics. Those who do, maintain that we are talking about something much broader: “Applied to precision medicine, machine learning It allows analyze large amounts of data of very different types (genomic, biochemical, social, medical imaging…) and model them together to be able to offer diagnostics tailored to the individualmore precise and thus carry out more effective treatments”, summarizes Lara Lloret Iglesias, researcher at the Institute of Physics of Cantabria.

Lloret is part of the network of scientists who, like Albiol or Del Castillo, are dedicated to projects on machine learning and precision medicine. One of those developed by his team, which he leads together with fellow physicist Miriam Cobo Cano, is called Branyas. It is in honor of María Branyas, the oldest woman in Spain who managed to overcome covid-19: she has done so at 113 years old. In it they bring together many casuistry of more than 3,000 elderly people, much less only genetics: “Techniques of machine learning to establish risk profiles of becoming ill or dying as a result of the coronavirus. We have obtained data from the analysis of three risk profiles: a sociodemographic, a biological and an extended biological one, which will add information on issues such as the intestinal microbiota, vaccination and aspects related to immunity”.

Precision medicine, cancer and Alzheimer’s

explains it too Josep Lluis Arcos, from the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute. The diseases that are usually associate with precision medicine are cancer and Alzheimer’s, but they have stood out with the Ictus project. Launched in the midst of a pandemic (which has made things difficult, he acknowledges), he has treated patients at the Bellvitge hospital in Barcelona who suffered a stroke and, after the critical and acute phase, have become chronic.

Specifically, with those who have movement difficulties in one of their arms, or in both. have made more than 700 sessions in which patients have been asked to play the keyboard of an electronic piano. Then, they have transferred the analysis of the movements of the fingers to results to see what the patterns of the difficulties are, and of the improvements. And they have obtained an especially positive response among users “because it is not only doing an exercise, but it affects a very emotional part”. The goal now is to extend it to hospitals in the United Kingdom.

And the future? “I believe that the challenge of artificial intelligence in medicine is to incorporate the results of research in a generalized way into daily practice”, answers Dolores Del Castillo, but always without forgetting that “it is the experts who have the last word ”. To do this, “doctors need to trust these systems and be able to interact with them in the most natural and simple way possibleeven helping its design”.

Lara Lloret believes that we will have to be able to create “generalizable prediction systems, that is, that the efficiency of the model does not depend on superfluous things such as in which machine the data has been taken, or how is the calibration”. Francisco Albiol focuses on a problem that in the long run “will have to be resolved”: At the moment, “large hospitals are favored in these techniques compared to small cities or towns. Facilitate and Reduce costs It also has to do with reaching everyone.”