Mack Webster Saturday June 25 2022, death notice, necrology, obituary

Peacefully at Bluewater Rest Home, Zurich, on Saturday June 25, 2022 Mr. Mack Webster of Bayfield, and formerly of Varna in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Janet (Shortreed) Webster. Loving father of Mary Ellen & Mark Finlayson of Exeter, the late Mark Webster (1996), and Brian & Kendra Webster of Exeter. Cherished grandpa of Jack, Sam, Isabelle, Aubrey, Amelia, and Watson. Dear brother and brother in law of Nancy & Jack Holmes of Clinton, and Emma Shortreed & Bryan Black of Bayfield. Predeceased by his parents Wat & Ruby Webster, his parents in law Tom & Ellen Shortreed, and by his sister Margery & Ray Huether. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew’s United Church, 6 The Square, Bayfield, on Thursday June 30, 2022 at 1 pm Private Family interment at Bairds Cemetery, Stanley Twp. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Huron/Perth County would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence for the Webster Family are welcome at www.falconerfuneralhomes.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Falconer Funeral Homes – Clinton.

Saturday June 25 2022

