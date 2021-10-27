News

Macklemore’s daughter who suggests he duet with Taylor Swift and Adele is fantastic

When Macklemore did preview his new single at the daughter Sloane, most likely did not expect such a pungent review!

The 38-year-old singer posted a cute and funny video that you can see here on his Instagram, in which the eldest of 6 years gives him a flurry of feedback on “Next Year“, which will be released on Friday 29 October.

The little part keeping the famous dad with his feet on the ground: “It is not yours [canzone] better, but I love you just the same“he says to him and immediately adds:”Is this your best rap?“.

Then look for a way she thinks you could make the song more beautiful: make it a feature with one of the pop stars of the moment!

You know Camila Cabello?“he asks. And again:”You asked Taylor Swift to participate in this song?“. Why not add a bit of British talent:”Adele and Taylor Swift would be great“.

Sloane has also been shown to have a certain ear, guessing that Ryan Lewis produced the song: “He is super” commented.

I thought I was my worst critic … then I had children“Macklemore joked in the caption.

There is also the comment of one of the singers cited by the child: “Ahahahah“wrote Camila Cabello amused.

Camila Cabello – getty images

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty (Macklemore’s real name) and his wife Tricia Davis they have three children: Sloane 6 years old, Colette Koala of 3 years e Hugo Jack three months.

ph: getty images


