Macklemore’s daughter who suggests he duet with Taylor Swift and Adele is fantastic

When Macklemore did preview his new single at the daughter Sloane, most likely did not expect such a pungent review!

The 38-year-old singer posted a cute and funny video that you can see here on his Instagram, in which the eldest of 6 years gives him a flurry of feedback on “Next Year“, which will be released on Friday 29 October.

The little part keeping the famous dad with his feet on the ground: “It is not yours [canzone] better, but I love you just the same“he says to him and immediately adds:”Is this your best rap?“.

Then look for a way she thinks you could make the song more beautiful: make it a feature with one of the pop stars of the moment!

“You know Camila Cabello?“he asks. And again:”You asked Taylor Swift to participate in this song?“. Why not add a bit of British talent:”Adele and Taylor Swift would be great“.

Sloane has also been shown to have a certain ear, guessing that Ryan Lewis produced the song: “He is super” commented.

“I thought I was my worst critic … then I had children“Macklemore joked in the caption.

There is also the comment of one of the singers cited by the child: “Ahahahah“wrote Camila Cabello amused.

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty (Macklemore’s real name) and his wife Tricia Davis they have three children: Sloane 6 years old, Colette Koala of 3 years e Hugo Jack three months.

