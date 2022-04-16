Entertainment

Macky González captivates her fans by showing off her toned figure on social media

The Mexican athlete, Macky González, has proven to be one of the best competitors in television sports programs, such as ‘Exatlón’ on TV Azteca, and ‘Guerreros’ on Televisa, being one of the favorite participants of the audience.

In addition to his enormous ability to compete, Macky also has a side as a ‘model’, since on social networks he usually shares some photo sessions, taking advantage of his toned figure and unparalleled beauty.

Recently, Macky posted a photo that caused a stir in networks, as he posted a postcard where he poses in a colorful green swimsuit.

“Very phosphouuuu my bikini,” shared Macky.

