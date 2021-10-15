News

Maclodio, an evening with the “Women who changed the world”

(red.) The 18th edition of the review “A book, please!” continues, which in its symbolic journey through the territory of the South West Bresciano Library System Friday 22 October will stop in Maclodio, where the recital will be staged “Women who changed the world“, With Barbara Pizzetti (photo above) to the reading ed Eva Feudo Shoo (photo below) on guitar, cello and singing.
In the evening there will be a narrative path in which the stories of strong and strong-willed women will be heard who have been able to impose their choices in a male world, and who with these choices have profoundly influenced society, customs and the history of the world. The protagonists of the stories read by Barbara Pizzetti are queens, scientists, artists, heroines or simply women. From Elizabeth I to Mary Wollstonecraft, from Marie Curie to Emmeline Pankhurst and Rosa Parks.

Eva Feudo Shoo

Lives studded with hardships, defeats and successes that excite and move. Eva Feudo Shoo’s music accompanies the story with intensity and emotion.
“Women who changed the world” will be in Maclodio, Friday 22 October at 9 pm, in the Civic Hall of the “Alda Merini” Municipal Library in via G. Falcone. The event is free with reservation, in compliance with health safety regulations it is necessary to have a green pass. For info and reservations call Biblioteca di Maclodio 0309972960, also WhatsApp, or send an email to biblioteca.maclodio@virgilio.it

