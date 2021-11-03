Tech

macOS Monterey and Mac stalled not booting anymore: what’s going on?

Some Mac systems with Intel processors seem to go “brick” when installing the latest version of macOS, Monterey, released last week, while other systems have various problems. Several users have reported the problems on online forums and using social media, pointing out that they can no longer even turn on their systems.

MacRumors grouped “at least ten different posts” on the Apple Support Communities forum where users reported that their system was no longer able to boot after attempting to install macOS Monterey. The same problem has been reported by many users on Twitter and other social channels and, based on the data we have now, it seems to occur mainly on older Macs, while it does not appear to be present on the most recent systems with Apple Silicon chips and architecture. ARM.

Apple, problems with the installation of macOS Monterey: what to do?

Not just “brick”. Some users have reported that while trying to install macOS Monterey, their systems have entered a loop of failed installation attempts, while still others have reported physical ports failing after installation. At the moment it seems that the only method to make the systems involved work is to restore the firmware, a procedure that Apple details on this page.

The installation of a new operating system is an operation that can lead to problems of all kinds, and that is why it is always recommended to anticipate it with a backup of your data. Similar problems occurred with the release of macOS Big Sur last year, although this year it appears that the spread is lower. Apple is currently testing macOS 12.1, which may fix bugs from the first release. For his release, however, we will have to wait several more weeks.

