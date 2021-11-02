MacOS Monterey breaks older Macs? Various bricks reported after the update – Nerd4.life

MacOS Menterey, the new version of the Apple operating system, seems to cause some problems in some cases even quite serious to certain models of Older Macs, up to the actual breakdown of computers, with cases of brick reported by various users on social networks and directly on the Apple support forum.

It is not the first time that such problems have emerged: even at the launch of MacOS Big Sur, the previous version of the operating system, various problems were found on the older Macs but still declared to be supported by the operating system, such as older models 2013 and 2014, for which it was later recommended to wait to update the system software so that the problems were corrected.

In this case, there are still no elements to talk about widespread problems on a large scale, but a considerable amount of reports concerning problems, in some cases even serious, with the update to MacOS Monterey.

As reported by MacRumors, among the pages of the Apple support forum there are already at least a dozen posts regarding Mac brick problems, or computers substantially rendered unusable and not even able to ignite.

MacOS Monterey is the new version of Apple’s operating system, namely MacOS 12

Most of the reports concern older Macs, i.e. dating back to 2014 and 2015 which are the oldest models officially supported by the operating system, but some concern Macs also from 2019 and 2020.

In general, it seems that there are no problems for all models that are equipped with the new chips Apple M1, but for others there seems to be at least a minimal risk of bricking by updating the system, so it may be advisable to wait for some updates before updating. The MacOS 12.1 update is currently in the testing phase but should only come out in a few weeks, so we will have to wait a little longer.

We remind you that MacOS Monterey is available from 25 October, to learn more we refer you to the special on all the news and functions dedicated to MacBook and iMac.