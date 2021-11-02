macOS Monterey seems to break old Macs: beware of updating!

Each update of an operating system brings with it new features, improved performance, bug fixes… And new bugs, sometimes quite serious. As reported by Mac Rumors, it appears that the recent macOS Monterey breaks some old Macs, leaving the owners of these machines “for a walk”, who find themselves in their hands a decidedly expensive ornament, especially taking into account the fact that a reset of SMC or NVRAM does not seem to solve the problem.

User Freddy Mini shared his sorrow on Twitter: his MacBook Pro 16 ″ of 2020 with only 18 months of life is “dead” during the update to macOS Monterey. The same fate befell Daniel Lin, in possession of a MacBook Pro 2019 and who had the same thing with the Big Sur update, released last year. “The ports stop working all the time and I can’t even reload,” Lin tweeted. “I cannot reset the SMC because there is no power. How can I understand that I have not bought a paperweight? ”.

Mac Rumors pointed out that such reports are not only on Twitter, but also on Apple’s official support pages. Mpotts94 tells in a discussion on Apple Support that since they upgraded their MacBook Pro to macOS Monterey, they see nothing but a black screen on startup. The machine turns on and the user is certain of it for two reasons, first because it overheats, second because it is possible to click the trackpad, however there does not seem to be a video output. Mpotts94 took his MacBook Pro to a Genius Bar, where the technicians identified the source of the problem in the logic board; the user claims he never had any problems before the update, however now he will have to shell out $ 500 to be able to get back to using his MacBook.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no common reason why some Macs stop working after the update: the reports speak of MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Mini, but for our part we have updated a MacBook Pro 2017 and everything works as it should. Then there is the fact that, when a new version of macOS is released, not only the operating system is updated, but also some firmware of other components: it is a bit like when modern laptops, together with Windows updates , install new BIOS versions. The most likely hypothesis is that one of these firmware updates fails, causing the problems we have described to you. At the moment, Apple has not made any official statements on the matter, so if you have a Mac on which macOS Monterey can be installed, our advice is not to upgrade, at least until light is shed on the story.