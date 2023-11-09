MACQ celebrates fifth anniversary – Plaza de Armas

On November 11, the Museum of Contemporary Art Querétaro (MACQ) celebrates its fifth anniversary, a space that over the past five years has displayed and promoted various contemporary cultural expressions through processes of dialogue, participation and research between local and regional artists Is. ,

The program that has been prepared to celebrate another anniversary of MACQ, dependent on the State Secretariat of Culture (SECULT), includes the screening of the film Los Indolentes, the inauguration of the exhibition Casa Doliante by Ricardo Padilla and a co-existence. And tracks by Carlos Mendoza Arizmendi.

In Rick Padilla’s exhibition, the public will observe the artistic exploration of places, the way they are “cut” through the energy of each individual and how an organism is formed that mutates with each individual, all through a visual record. From. Domestic, spiritual, and energetic, discourses considered “marginal” and “false” by official knowledge but which are part of life.

Casa Doliante is curated by Ivan Carabrin and Ricardo Sanchez, and will be open to the public until January 7, 2024; free entrance. Also screened will be Los Indolentes, a Mexican film directed by José Estrada, winner of several awards, including the Silver Aerial for the script of the film, which tells the story of a family of landowners evicted by Cardenismo; This is a portrait of the Alde family; The ghosts and social crises that haunt the memory of their Porfirio glory, a clan that harbors an intense hatred for the agrarian reform that has shrunk its territory.

The film was produced in 1977 by Luz María Rojas and stars Rita Macedo, Raquel Olmedo, Isabella Corona, Miguel Angel Ferriz, Ana Martín, Rafael Banquels, Agustín Silva, Paola Jiménez Ponce, Eduardo Ocaña, Julio Alejandro Lobato, Antonio de Rubín. And Magda acted. Viscaino, among others.

Finally, in the property located in Manuel Acuña, Reforma Corner, in Barrio de la Cruz, a coexistence will be offered with entertainment by DJ Carlos Mendoza Arizmendi at Honey Club in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The museum has organized almost a hundred exhibitions with more than a thousand local, national and international artists and with institutions such as Fundación Jumex, Museo Universitario de Arte Contemporaneo, Museo Tamayo, Alumnos 47, Fundación Coppel, Casa del Lago, Curimanzutto. Have cooperated. Gallery, Labor, Proyectos Monclova, OMR, Hilario Galguera, Yam, Terreno Baldio, Karen Huber; With the Institute of Culture of León, the Autonomous University of Querétaro, Casa de Francia, Documenta, Ambulante, among others.

