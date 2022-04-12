Macron and Le Pen go to a second round again

France will again experience a ballot between the centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen, the most voted candidates this Sunday in the first round of the presidential election with a greater than expected advantage in favor of the current president.

Macron, in power since 2017, collects between 28% and 29% of the vote, followed by Le Pen (23% and 24%). According to the first polls published this Sunday, the centrist would also prevail in the second round of April 24 with between 2 and 8 points of advantage.

“Nothing is decided,” said Macron, candidate for the Republic on the Move (LREM), in his first reaction. “The debate that we will have for 15 days will be decisive for our country and for Europe,” he added before his supporters.

As soon as the first estimates were known, the right-wing, environmentalist, socialist and communist candidates called to vote for him in the ballot to prevent the victory of Le Pen, who instead received the support of the far-right Éric Zemmour.

“You must not give Le Pen a single vote!” Urged the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the third candidate with the most votes this Sunday, without explicitly calling for a vote for the current president. With between 20% and 21%, the veteran politician was left at the gates of the ballot.

The vote, held after an atypical campaign marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, also sharpened the decline that began in 2017 of the traditional parties — the Socialists and the Republicans (right) –, which achieved less than 10% of the vote in total. .

All this in a context of lower participation of the 48.7 million voters. Abstention was between 26% and 28.3%, according to estimates, between 4 and 6 points less than in 2017 and close to the record of 2002 (28.4%).

“Society and Civilization”

The French will now have in their hands to choose which course France takes until 2027, a decision that could imply a change in the international alliances of this nuclear and economic power if Marine Le Pen is elected.

“What will be at stake on April 24 will be a choice of society and civilization,” said the far-right, for whom France needs “a great alternation.”

The candidate of the National Group (RN), 53, proposes to leave the NATO integrated command, which sets the Alliance’s military strategy, and her election would deal another setback to the European Union after the re-election of Hungarian Viktor Orban.

His 44-year-old rival from LREM is committed to continuing his pro-European and reformist drive with which he came to power and thus advocates reinforcing the military autonomy of the EU within NATO.

The international situation is not, however, the main concern of the French when voting. The loss of purchasing power has been the main concern for months, exacerbated by the rise in energy prices after the war in Ukraine.

Purchasing power

Marine Le Pen thus opted to present herself as the defender of the popular classes to capitalize on the discontent with “the president of the rich”, which was reflected in the “yellow vests” protest in 2018 and 2019.

The program of the heiress of the National Front (FN) proposes to reduce the VAT on fuel, gas and electricity from 20% to 5.5%, exempt from income tax those under 30 years of age and double aid for single mothers, among other measures.

Although Le Pen softened her speech to appear less radical, her plans also include the traditional proposals of the extreme right: social aid only for the French, expulsion of illegal immigrants, prohibition of the Islamic headscarf in public, etc.

Faced with this more moderate image, Macron tries to revive the fear of “extremist danger”, charging against his far-right rival who, in his opinion, “lies” to his voters and has a “racist” speech.

The centrist president, whose government adopted measures since the end of 2021 to limit the rise in the price of electricity for companies and households and compensate for the increase in inflation, seeks to resume his more liberal profile in his second term.

His star proposal is thus to delay the retirement age from 62 to 65 years. In addition, he proposes to reduce the taxes of the companies in almost 11,000 million dollars, the “renaissance” of nuclear energy and to increase the minimum pension.

“New bipolarity”

Experts doubt whether the cordon sanitaire around the extreme right will work as it did in 2017 and 2002.

Although most of the defeated candidates called for voting for Macron or against the extreme right, Valérie Pécresse’s position reflects the delicate situation in her right-wing Republicans party.

“I will vote conscientiously for Emmanuel Macron to prevent Marine Le Pen from coming to power,” because his project would lead the country to “bankruptcy,” assured Pécresse, without giving a vote slogan instead.

The debacle of LR and Anne Hidalgo’s socialists confirms the ongoing “recomposition of political life” in France towards a “new bipolarity between the centrists and the extreme right,” according to Sciences Po political scientist Gaspard Estrada.

And it opens a crisis weeks before the legislative elections in June, key to the financial survival of the parties. The leader of the PS, Olivier Faure, called for a “union of the left” for these elections.

Both Macron and the extreme right have already called instead for supporters of The Republicans — divided between an economically liberal wing and a socially conservative one — to join their ranks, as some have already done since 2017.