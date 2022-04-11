Macron and Le Pen, on the way to a second round

Elections in France: this is how the first round turned out 0:36

(CNN) — Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen appear to be the main candidates after the first round of France’s presidential elections, an analysis of the first results shows, as a virtual rematch of the 2017 contest.

Macron, the current president of France, appears to be getting 28.6% of the vote, putting him in first place, according to analysis by pollster IFOP-Fiducial for French broadcasters TF1 and LCI. Le Pen, long-time champion of the French far right, is heading for second place with 23.6%.

Twelve candidates were running for the highest office in the country. If neither of them receives more than 50% of the vote, the two main candidates will meet in a second round on April 24. But a second round is almost guaranteed: no French presidential candidate has ever won in the first round under the current system.

The contest was marked by voter apathy, according to IFOP-Fiducial, turnout was estimated at 73.3%, the lowest in a first round in 20 years. While Macron appears to be leading the first vote, he is a polarizing figure whose approval ratings dipped during his first term.

Macron urged voters to turn out for the ballot in a speech after the polls closed.

“Nothing is resolved and the debate that we will have in the next 15 days will be decisive for our country and our Europe,” he said. “I don’t want a France that, turning its back on Europe, has international populists and xenophobes as its only allies. That’s not us. I want a France faithful to humanism, to the spirit of enlightenment,” she said.

Macron is seeking to become the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002. While polls give him a consistent lead, the race narrowed significantly last month.

Support for Le Pen has grown steadily in recent weeks. Although best known for her far-right policies, such as drastically restricting immigration and banning Muslim veils in public, she has now run a more conventional campaign, softening her language and focusing more on domestic economic issues such as the rising cost of life, one of the main concerns of the French electorate.

In her speech this Sunday, Le Pen promised to be president of “all the French” if she wins the second round and asked those who did not vote for Macron to support the second round.

In third place was leftist agitator Jean-Luc Melenchon with 20.1%. Melenchon enjoyed a late surge of support, and was even seen as the one who could reveal himself at the last minute as Macron’s real challenger.

No other candidate got more than 10% of the vote, according to the analysis. The far-right political commentator, who became a presidential candidate, Eric Zemmour and until March enjoyed being among the three main candidates according to an IFOP poll, obtained 7%.

The losing candidates quickly began to support the first two. While Zemmour urged her supporters to vote for Le Pen, others urged her supporters to stay away from her.

Melenchon told his supporters that “Mrs. Le Pen should not be given a single vote,” and candidates from the traditional center-left and center-right parties, Socialists and Republicans, have already endorsed Macron.

The Socialist candidate, Anne Hidalgo, warned that a victory for Le Pen would install “a hatred of all against all” in France, while the Republican, Valerie Pecresse, said that she was sincerely concerned about the country because “the extreme right has never been so close to winning.

“Marine Le Pen’s project will open France to discord, impotence and collapse,” Pecresse said.

Rematch

Polls before the vote showed that a Macron run-off against Le Pen was the most likely outcome. Macron comfortably beat Le Pen five years ago, but pundits have said a second contest between the two would be much closer than the 2017 race.

Macron is no longer a political newcomer and is running with a mixed record. While his ambitious plan to bolster the European Union’s autonomy and geopolitical clout has earned him respect abroad and at home, he remains a divisive figure in France’s domestic politics.

Macron’s handling of the gilets jaunes movement, one of the longest protests in France in decades, has been widely criticized, and his record on the Covid-19 pandemic is inconclusive.

Macron’s signature policy during the crisis, requiring people to show proof of vaccination to go about their normal lives, helped boost vaccination rates but prompted a minority to speak out against his presidency.

Macron has so far campaigned very little. Experts believe that his strategy was to avoid political skirmishes as long as possible in order to project his image as the most presidential of all the candidates. Polls showed him consistently leading the field, and his passage to the second round was considered a sure thing.

The Ifop-Fiducial poll released on Sunday showed Macron would win a second-round contest against Le Pen by just 51% to 49%.

“Widespread dissatisfaction with Macron (especially among young people) means the outcome is uncertain and unpredictable. Le Pen will continue to exploit this and therefore a major political setback remains possible,” CNN’s European affairs commentator Dominic Thomas said of the potential second showdown.

“As much as they may not like Le Pen, there is a world of difference between her and Macron, and how she would disrupt European and global politics.”

Le Pen has sought to present herself as a very different candidate from the one she lost to Macron in 2017, when she tried to position herself to France’s forgotten working classes as her country’s answer to then-US President Donald Trump. While her economic nationalist stance, her views on immigration, Euroscepticism and her position on Islam in France have not changed, Le Pen is trying to improve her appeal.

The race was initially predicted to be a referendum on the dominance of the far right in French politics, but the war in Ukraine, another key issue for voters, turned the race upside down.

Macron continued to lead most polls leading up to the election. Ifop polls showed it peaked in early March, when potential voters rallied behind his flag and praised the president for his even unsuccessful attempts to mediate the conflict in Ukraine before the Russian invasion.

Many experts also expected the war to hurt Le Pen, who has been a huge admirer of Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader who has become a pariah in the West because of the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine in late February. Le Pen visited the Russian president during his 2017 campaign, but this time she was forced to discard a brochure with a photo of the two of them on that trip, after Russia’s attack on her neighbor.

Thomas, CNN’s European affairs commentator, explained that the upcoming debates will be crucial if Macron wants to convince voters that Le Pen’s previous support for Putin disqualifies her.

CNN’s Xiaofei Xu contributed to this report.