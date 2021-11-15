Macron changed the blue of the French flags on government buildings

Blue, white and red are the three colors of the French flag, but for about a year they have not been exactly the same. French President Emmanuel Macron has changed the type of blue present on the flags flying on government buildings and those used during his institutional commitments, without however officially communicating the decision: if until a year ago the blue was cobalt, now it is more dark. The news had been given by the generalist radio Europe 1, that had resumed the content of the book Elysée Confidentiel, published in mid-September, and was most recently confirmed by the government to French newspapers.

The decision to change the blue hue of the French flag was allegedly made by Macron on July 13, 2020.

The new blue is a navy blue, the same one used by the Navy. Several hypotheses have been made about the reasons for the change, including one that claims that the new shade would be more elegant. Some government sources, reported by the newspapers, however, say that the darker color refers to the French tricolor of 1793 and is a clear reference to the French Revolution.

The dark blue on the French flag remained in use until 1976, when it was modified by Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, elected president in 1974 and considered with the chancellor of the then West Germany Helmut Schmidt one of the major supporters of what would later become the Community European (helped introduce the direct election for the European Parliament, whose members were previously elected by the national parliamentarians of each state, promoted the establishment of the Council of Europe and the birth of the single currency).

It was Giscard d’Estaing, who died in 2020, who decided to lighten the blue of the French flag to match that of the European flag. At the time, the reasons were mainly aesthetic: it was decided to use the same blue.

Historian Jean Garrigues explained to FranceInfo that the president has the right to modify a national emblem, “it is part of a series of privileges”, but no official communication has been made about the change of color nor has any general indication of modification been given.

From January 2022 Emmanuel Macron will take on the post of President of the Council of the European Union, but all observers agree that the change of color with a reference to the French Revolution and no longer to the EU flag is not a move by the president against Europe.