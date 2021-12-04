Macron in Qatar, here is the super agreement with Dubai

While the French president Emmanuel Macron conversed with the crown prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (known under the pseudonym of MBZ) in the places of the Universal Exhibition in Dubai, the general manager of the multinational Dassault Aviation – the transalpine Eric Trappier – was busy signing a document of fundamental importance for the Elysée.

This is the most important military supply contract for the French aeronautical industry (which already boasts dizzying numbers): an agreement has in fact been found for the sale to United Arab Emirates of 80 fighter aircraft of the type Rafale for a total income of over 17 billion euros.

The negotiations had been going on for some time now. Started 13 years ago by the then president Nicolas Sarkozy and continued through thick and thin by his successor Francois Hollande, it will be the current number one in France who will be able to claim the credit for having brought it to a successful conclusion, after having conducted the negotiations on extremely fertile ground (on the economic side) for the French coffers.

The tour in the Gulf to impose its leadership in the area

A success that underlines the new weight of France in the region of Gulf, in conjunction with the progressive American disengagement which culminated in the disastrous and noxious withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The agreement pays off at least in part theElisha after the failure of mid-September, when Australia tore up the agreement of the submarines (which also involved Washington and London). In fact, the agreement reached in Dubai could lead to triple the jobs that revolve around the production of Rafale (today there are 7,000 employees in the sector, with over 400 companies involved in addition to Dassault Aviation).

The plane has been operational since 2004 and its story speaks of growing success over the years: for a long time no one outside France wanted to supply it, but then the mistrust has waned and today it is part of themilitary aviation of six foreign countries (after theEgypt, the first to buy a fleet in 2015, Qatar, India, Greece, Croatia and the Emirates have also gradually added).

The protests in France and the meeting with MBS

The climate of great satisfaction was broken at home by the protests of the opposition parties, especially those of the left. The ecological candidate in the next presidential elections Yannick Jadot called the contract “a shame” because it “arms authoritarian regimes that despise the human rights and are enriched thanks to fossil energies “.

But it’s not just about the Rafale. Emmanuel Macron’s mission in the Gulf comes after the controversial revelations of the transalpine site Disclose on military and intelligence aid to Egypt, used by the dictator Al Sisi to bomb the traffickers on the border with Libya and to suppress dissident rumors.

After the record contract with MBZ and a stopover in Qatar, Macron will meet MBS, or the prince, in Saudi Arabia Mohamed Bin Salman. He will thus be the first Western leader in office to shake his hand (Matteo Renzi is a simple senator) in a blateral meeting after the killing of the journalist in 2018 Jamal Khashoggi.