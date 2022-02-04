Macron in Russia on Monday and in Ukraine on Tuesday – Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Vladimir Putin on Monday in Moscow and later Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Tuesday, the Elysée announced. A further diplomatic step by the French leader in an attempt to trigger a de-escalation in the Ukrainian crisis and which follows a series of telephone contacts, which have intensified in recent days with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts as well as with US President Joe Biden .

Putin and Macron last night spoke on the phone about the crisis in Ukraine. It is the third phone call of the week between the two, according to reports from Tass.

Last night, according to Elysée sources, Macron spoke for 45 minutes with Putin and for about an hour with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “The two discussions – continue the sources – come in a context of continuous consultation between European partners and allies. They are part of the French president’s determination to continue the dialogue to identify the elements that must lead to a de-escalation”. “The talks – continue the sources of the French presidency – were focused on two priorities. The first, to capitalize on the recent progress of the Normandy format to reach a lasting solution in the Donbass. The second, to start the conversation on the conditions of the strategic balance in Europe, which must make it possible to see a reduction in risks on the ground and ensure safety on the continent “.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Beijing for the Winter Olympics. This was reported by the Chinese state TV.