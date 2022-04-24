Macron, Le Pen or neither? France, faced with the dilemma of choosing its president

France lived its day of reflection this Saturday before deciding whether to re-elect the centrist Emmanuel Macron in the presidency or exchange him for his far-right rival Marine Le Pen, a crucial election closely watched worldwide.

Macron and Le Pen, with 27.85% and 23.15% of the votes in the first round respectively, are vying for the presidency in Sunday’s runoff as in 2017, after leaving behind 10 other candidates, including the leftist Jean -Luc Mélenchon (almost 22%).

After the day of reflection, when it is forbidden to broadcast polls and campaign, the polling stations in metropolitan France will open at 08:00 (06:00 GMT) on Sunday, but the French in the overseas territories and in America have already begun to vote, for the time difference.

“I hesitated between not voting or voting by discarding. And I preferred to vote by discarding to avoid the worst. Like many people, I think,” Rémi Guittet, 34, told AFP after voting at the French embassy in Buenos Aires.

According to the latest polls on Friday, the 44-year-old candidate from La República en Marcha (LREM) would prevail over his rival from the 53-year-old Agrupación Nacional (RN), with a lesser advantage than in 2017, when he was proclaimed president with 66.1% of votes.

Five years later, France is not the same country: social protests marked the first half of Macron’s term, a global pandemic confined millions of people and the Russian offensive in Ukraine shook the European continent with force.

The war in the eastern confines of Europe flew over the campaign, although “purchasing power has been the number one concern,” Mathieu Gallard, of Ipsos France, told France Bleu radio, for whom there is “strong disappointment” in the ballot .

A sign of disenchantment with the first round, days later, students temporarily occupied the symbolic university of the Sorbonne. “Young people face a false choice, two options that harm them,” Baptiste, 22, said at the time.

Many young people, as well as part of Mélenchon’s voters – referees of the second round – denounce the social and ecological balance of Macron’s five years, but they also fear that the extreme right will come to power.

“The vote for Macron is not based on an improvement in the situation of the French, but on an ability to manage crises, to face crises in a world that the French know is increasingly unstable,” Gallard added.

– “Third Round”

Macron has played the card of a stable and reformist president in times of crisis; Le Pen has opted to present herself as the defender of purchasing power, in a context of concern about the rise in energy and food prices.

Almost 49 million French people have in their hands to choose which France they want until 2027, a decision that could imply a change in the international alliances of this nuclear and economic power if the heir to the National Front is elected.

Le Pen proposes to inscribe the “national priority” in the Constitution, to exclude foreigners from social assistance, and advocates abandoning the integrated command of NATO and reducing the powers of the European Union (EU).

Instead, the outgoing president advocates more Europe, whether in economic, social or defense matters, and recovering his reformist and liberal momentum, with his star proposal of delaying the retirement age from 62 to 65 years.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, at the closing of the last schools, the results will be known. Le Pen could then become the first female president and Macron the first to be re-elected since the conservative Jacques Chirac (1995-2007).

“Regardless of the winner, the country will be more difficult to govern in the next five years,” political scientist Chloé Morin told AFP.

After the ballot, France will embark on the campaign for the legislative elections on June 12 and 19, which will decide with which majority the future head of state will govern. “A third round”, for Gaspard Estrada, campaign expert at Sciences Po.

According to a BVA poll on Friday, 66% of French people want Macron to lose his parliamentary majority. The last “cohabitation” dates back to the period from 1997 to 2002, when Chirac appointed the socialist Lionel Jospin as prime minister.

What do the contenders propose in the French election?

The crucial moment has come for French voters to decide whether they want to re-elect President Emmanuel Macron, a centre-right, or swap him for far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s election. Among other things, foreign policy is at stake, at a time when a war is raging in Eastern Europe and inflation is battering one of the world’s largest economies.

This is a look at its main proposals.

UKRAINE

Macron has played a leading role in international talks in support of Ukraine and in imposing sanctions on Russia. His prominence on the international stage gave him an early lead in the polls, but made him less effective on the campaign trail. He has highlighted the importance of European unity, saying that the election constitutes a “referendum on Europe” and assures that his rival wants to initiate, in fact, his departure from the European Union.

Le Pen has cultivated ties with Moscow for years, has received a 9 million euro loan from a Russian bank and met with President Vladimir Putin in 2017. She has said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine “partially” changed her positions on Putin. , declaring that she was “wrong” and that the invasion was “unacceptable”. He says that he supports the Ukrainian people and that the refugees should be received.

Le Pen is skeptical about sending arms to Ukraine and opposes sanctions on oil and gas. She wants France to remain in NATO, albeit with a reduced role. She no longer calls for a referendum on staying in the EU or leaving the euro.

ECONOMY

As an economist and former banker, Macron has pushed for startups and promises “full employment.” The unemployment rate fell during his 2017-2022 five-year period to its lowest level in 20 years. Some voters call him the “president for the rich” for abolishing a wealth tax and for some statements he has made about the poor.

It proposes to progressively raise the retirement age from 62 to 65 years, raise the minimum monthly pension and teachers’ salaries. He wants companies to give employees an untaxed bonus of up to €6,000 and has spent billions to rein in energy charges.

Le Pen’s message on inflation and her promises to reduce taxes on energy and basic necessities have resonated with the working class. He wants to keep the minimum retirement age at 62 and at 60 for those who started working at 20.

Le Pen wants to raise the minimum pension and eliminate income tax for those under 30; that companies raise salaries by 10% and increase teacher salaries in the next five years. He says he can finance it by cutting “mass immigration.”

CLIMATE CHANGE

Macron’s green credentials are mixed, though he did promote the slogan “Make the Planet Great Again,” a slogan similar to Donald Trump’s campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again.” He capitulated against the “yellow vests” by desisting from an increase in the fuel tax. He promises to build a new generation of nuclear reactors and develop offshore wind and solar farms. He says his next prime minister will be in charge of environmental planning, so that France moves towards the goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. He promises more public transport so that people will stop relying on cars.

Le Pen has won support in rural areas by promising to dismantle wind farms and invest in nuclear and hydroelectric power. He would annul subsidies to renewable sources. He wants to force schools to serve French produce in their canteens instead of imported food.

IMMIGRATION

This has been the mainstay of Le Pen’s party for decades. He proposes ending family reunification policies, limiting social benefits to the French and deporting foreigners who have been out of work for more than a year, as well as those who entered illegally. The plan to give French citizens “national preference” in employment, benefits, social welfare and housing could violate EU law and cause trouble in Brussels.

Macron has hardened his position to attract votes from the right. He advocates strengthening the external borders of the European passport-free zone and creating a new police force to strengthen control of national borders. He promises to speed up the processing of asylum and residency applications and to deport people who are not eligible.

OTHER ISSUES

Le Pen wants to give citizens a direct voice in laws, allowing them to propose referendums if they get 600,000 signatures to back them. This would require modifying the constitution and it was a claim of the yellow vests.

One of Le Pen’s most controversial proposals is a bill that would ban the wearing of the Muslim headscarf in public places. He considers it an “Islamist uniform” that spreads a radical vision of religion. Macron is a staunch defender of French secularism, but warns the ban could lead to “civil war”. France has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe and the sector’s vote could tip the election.