Macron lowers the EU flag

Paris. The banner of discord disappeared in the night: yesterday morning under the Arc de Triomphe, next to the unknown French soldier, it was gone. Huge, blue, with its twelve stars, the European banner had been placed there, in the heart of Paris, on December 31, a good omen (it was hoped) for a semester, which has just begun, of the EU presidency for France. And in a phase that is not exactly insignificant: in April we vote for the presidential elections and Emmanuel Macron, officially not yet a candidate, will try to snatch a new mandate. But in this context, the European flag immediately became a harbinger of controversy, in a campaign led by the right (more extreme than the “classic” one), which imposes its themes. National identity, first of all.

The last time that Paris had ensured the leadership of the Union, it was in 2008. And Nicolas Sarkozy at the Arc de Triomphe had also waved the French flag next to the European one. On New Year’s Day, numerous French people had already begun to protest on Macron’s choice on social networks. Anger rose, immediately ridden by his three main presidential contenders (none left). For Marine Le Pen it was a “provocation”, an “outrage” for Eric Zemmour, the sovereign candidate, who came out by surprise. But apart from the extreme right, Valérie Pécresse has also started to argue, who will represent the Republicans in the elections, the fruit of the neo-Gaullist tradition. Although you have always flaunted a pro-European faith, you have condemned an initiative that “wipes out the French identity”.

Already on New Year’s Day, Clément Beaune, Secretary of State responsible for European Affairs, had taken the floor. Forty years old, but the face of an eternal good boy, polyglot and pro-European, is now one of the symbolic faces of Macron’s “non-campaign”. “It is a symbolic and temporary initiative, which accompanies the New Year and the beginning of the French presidency,” explained Beaune. Promising to withdraw the flag “within a few days”. “The French one – he specified – will obviously be put back in its place”. It did not take “days”, but just one night to see that of discord disappear. And yesterday Marine Le Pen greeted “a beautiful patriotic victory”. Beaune, on the other hand, refuses to receive “patriotism lessons from Mrs. Le Pen, Mr. Zemmour or Mrs. Pécresse, who has now become a far-right photocopier” (and who is the most feared by Macron: certain polls give her victorious against him in the ballot and it is, therefore, always a pleasure to fight against her).

Yesterday several doubts remained. Was the government forced to speed up the removal, compared to the expected timetable? It is probable. Some even suspect that the president has assembled everything on purpose, so as to spark a controversy to highlight his Europeanism (his electoral base is at heart, which according to the polls corresponds to just a quarter of those who will vote, at least in the first round , but enough to go to the second). Meanwhile, it is clear that it is the far-right leaders, Le Pen and Zemmour, who impose their themes: excess migrants, insecurity, national identity, Islamogauchisme (the infiltration of Islam into national institutions due to an unprepared left). With the presidential elections in sight, it seems that the problems of contemporary France boil down to just that. –

