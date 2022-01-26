Macron-Putin summit to avoid war

PARIS – «A demanding and lucid dialogue»: this is what Emmanuel Macron promises to Vladimir Putin. The two will talk to each other on the phone Friday morning, the Elysée wanted it, and the Kremlin accepted. Macron specified last night, from Berlin and alongside Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the objective of the call: “To take stock of the situation together, to start a demanding dialogue, to obtain clarifications”. But across the Atlantic, the tones on the Ukrainian crisis are quite different: “We will be able to move troops shortly,” said US President Joe Biden, even if he ruled out “the use of American NATO troops in Ukraine”. On the other hand, Biden said he is considering “personal sanctions” against Putin, while in the White House they continue to consider that “the danger is imminent”.

THE ESCALATION

At the end of the umpteenth day of escalation also on the field, with exercises by Russian armored troops in Crimea and maneuvers on the eastern borders of Ukraine, Macron wants to ensure that Europe – which he has presided over since January 1 – the role of great mediator, of subject capable of speaking with “firmness”, but also of putting the matter back on the tracks of diplomacy and negotiation and avoiding not only armed confrontation, but also the stumbling block of sanctions. Beside him, Scholz could not agree more: “de-escalation” is the watchword. Also because the sanctions – in the event of a Russian attack – could backfire in real time against most European countries, with a Union that depends for more than 40% on Russian gas for its energy needs and a Germany that has arrived. , in the second half of 2021, as much as 75 percent.

It is inevitable that energy considerations do not weigh on the table of the “demanding dialogue”. “The dialogue with Putin has many formats – said Macron – there is the direct one between the US and Russia, which must continue, then the one between Russia and NATO, another within the framework of the OSCE (the Organization for Security and cooperation in Europe, ed.), which offers a framework of frameworks and values ​​that we have all accepted, including Russians, and finally there is the dialogue in the “Normandy format”, between the European Union and Russia ».

Tonight in Paris there will be a meeting of the Normandy format (which brings together Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) at the level of diplomatic advisors. Here too, sources from the Elysée said, the goal is to “defuse” the tension and get “clarifications” from Moscow. “In the event of aggression there will be an answer, and the price will be high” confirmed Macron, who spoke of Russia as a power that “at this moment brings instability to the borders of Europe”. From Brussels, the European leaders seem ready to align themselves with Biden’s hard line: “We do not know if Putin has already made the decision to invade, but we are on maximum alert – said a spokesman for the Commission -. If Russia embarks on future violations of territorial sovereignty or aggression, we will react very decisively ».

Meanwhile, Washington and its allies are drawing up contingency plans in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. Very tough plans, which provide for the total isolation of Putin’s country from the rest of finance and global trade. The idea launched by the Biden administration is the total blocking of Russian exports of raw materials, including oil and gas, the primary resource of the local economy. To balance the fuel vacuum that would be created, the allies are evaluating the extension of reserves and the availability of new supplies in an emergency. Economic sanctions would also run in the opposite direction: the blockade would concern the export to Russia of essential materials for the industrialization of the country’s economy pursued by Putin. Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defense, the aerospace industry and other key sectors for Russian competitiveness in the international arena would be targeted. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Alliance yesterday held a meeting in Brussels to put the spotlight on the issue of energy security and in the coming days the EU Commissioner Kadri Simson will be in Baku and Washington to discuss the plan to guarantee alternative supplies.