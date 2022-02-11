Macron rejects the Russian tampon, the meeting with Putin is remote. “He didn’t want to leave his DNA”

He did discuss the photo of the 4-meter table that separated French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the meeting that took place last February 7 in the Kremlin on the Ukrainian crisis.

The reason for the distancing was the refusal of the French persident to undergo a Covid buffer in Russia, as requested by the Moscow authorities. A decision, according to the Elysée, motivated by reasons of “timing”.

MORE INFORMATION

But according to what he reports Reutersthe reasons for Macron’s choice would be quite different: according to two sources close to the president’s entourage, the swab was refused for security reasons, to prevent “the DNA of the president ended up in the hands of the Russians ».

«The Russians told us that Putin had to be held in strict control health bubbleSaid one of the sources, who confirmed that the president had performed a French anti-covid test before his departure and an antigen test done by his own doctor once in Russia, but that the Kremlin still required a swab performed by. a Russian doctor to eliminate the distancing from Putin.

The Elysée does not comment: “the doctor decided”

On the rumor, the Elysée avoided comment, stating that the president has “done what was necessary to do as he always does when traveling, as did his entire delegation.” «The question» underline sources of the presidency «is only that of the condition of the tampon, but these are elements that are up to the doctor to decide. We are talking about issues such as who is swabbing, how the swab is practiced, and what the requirements are imposed in terms of timing (for example, showing up well in advance for the test). We simply felt that the conditions that would have allowed a lesser distancing were not acceptable to us and we chose the other option proposed by the Russian protocol ”.

On Thursday, three days after the socially distanced meeting between Macron and Putin, the Russian leader received Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two men shook hands and sat together, separated only by a coffee table.