Macron says he noticed a “very determined” Putin

The civilian population was still trapped on Sunday in the coastal city of Mariúpol (southern Ukraine), after the second failure of the evacuation operation, while the Russian siege tightens in the Kiev region, forcing its inhabitants to flee.

On the 11th day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “the second attempt to begin evacuating nearly 200,000 people” from the Ukrainian port of Mariupol “was interrupted amid devastating scenes of human suffering,” the Red Cross announced on Sunday.

“The column to evacuate the civilian population did not leave Mariupol because the Russians regrouped their forces and started shelling the city,” the region’s governor, Pavlo Kirilenko, said on Facebook.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed “Ukrainian nationalists” for the failure of the evacuation, who would also have prevented the previous one, on Saturday, according to the Russian leader.

In a telephone interview with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Putin denied that his army “targets civilians.”

Putin said that he will obtain “his objectives” in Ukraine “by negotiation or by war”, in a telephone conversation lasting one hour and 45 minutes with Macron, who saw the Russian leader as “very determined”, the French presidency reported.

Mariupol – a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov – has been under intense Russian siege for several days, without electricity. Its mayor, Vadim Boitchenko, indicated in an interview published on YouTube that “Mariúpol no longer exists” and that there are thousands of injured.

The fall of this port would mark a turning point in the war because it would allow Russia to unite the troops advancing from the Crimean peninsula – annexed by Moscow in 2014 – with the forces penetrating the country from Donbas, in the east. “The goal of the enemy is to encircle key cities” and “create a humanitarian catastrophe,” Ukrainian Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, denounced that Russian troops are preparing to bomb Odessa, the main port of Ukraine, where about a million people live.

Zelenski also reported that the Russians destroyed the Vinnytsia airport, in the center of the country.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had destroyed the Starokonstantinov military airfield, 130 kilometers northeast of Kiev.

In Kiev, working-class suburbs like Bucha and Irpin are already in the line of fire, and the latest airstrikes convinced many residents it was time to flee.

“They are bombing residential areas, schools, churches, buildings, everything,” complained accountant Natalia Didenko.

In Bilohorodka, just outside the capital, Ukrainian troops planted explosives on the last remaining bridge to stop the Russian offensive.

“This is the last bridge, we are going to defend it and we are not going to let them reach Kiev,” said a fighter who identified himself as “Casper”.

In Chernigov, a town near the border with Belarus and Russia, dozens of civilians were killed.

“There were bodies everywhere. They were waiting to enter the pharmacy here, and they are all dead, ”a man who asked to be identified only by his name, Sergei, told AFP amid the blare of warning sirens.