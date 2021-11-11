Macron, the speech on third dose, Green pass and Covid in France- Corriere.it

from Online editing

President Macron took stock of Covid in France and announced that those over 65 will have to take the third dose to get the Green pass

From December 15 in France the Green pass for over 65s it will only be valid with the third dose. “Get vaccinated,” Emmanuel Macron asked again to the six million French who have not yet been injected even a dose. The president gave his ninth speech in twenty months on TV from the Elysée last night at 8 pm. A point on the pandemic, when Europe is once again the most affected region of the world and fears for a fifth wave increase.

The president announced a new measure for people over the age of 65: if the second dose is more than six months old, they will have to undergo a third dose by December 15 or their pass sanitaire (French version of the Green pass) will no longer be valid. A recall campaign will then be launched next month for French people aged 50 to 64.

The situation of France is better than that of Germany and Great Britain, but some indicators are worrying: over 7,000 cases per day on average against 4,000 a month ago, a positivity rate (2.75%) tripled in a month and an incidence rate – 72 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – much higher at the alarm threshold set at 50.

So Macron raised the vaccination campaign, the only tool to avoid curfews or lockdowns, pending the availability of at least partially effective drugs against Covid-19 by the end of the year.

“In the last two years we have managed, together, to resist the health crisis”, recalled Macron in the positive part of the speech, also aimed at thanking the “51 million of us who are now fully vaccinated, which makes us one of the best countries protected in the world “. The economic difficulties linked to the pandemic seem to have been overcome, France is experiencing growth of 6 percent unthinkable a few months ago. But in order not to throw away these results, the president asks the unvaccinated to change their minds, and the others – starting with the elderly – to undergo a third dose. The limit of 15 December for those over 65, under penalty of invalidity of the green pass, could be imitated by other European countries, as happened after the speech of 12 July which established the pass sanitaire.

Macron then made other important announcements: the postponement of the pension reform and above all the relaunch of nuclear power, with the construction of new power plants “to guarantee France’s energy independence and achieve zero emissions by 2050”.