Macron to Putin: ‘I hope a de-escalation on Ukraine begins’ – World

The meeting between the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Russian Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian crisis has just begun. Tass reports that the summit between Putin and Macron is taking place in compliance with anti-Covid measures: the two presidents did not shake hands when meeting and sat at a safe distance on opposite sides of an oval table. French President Emmanuel Macron told Vladimir Putin he hopes the talks in Moscow will serve to “initiate a de-escalation” in Ukraine. And he underlined, according to what TASS reports, that “dialogue is the only opportunity to guarantee security and stability for Europe”. For his part, the Russian president praised the efforts of Paris to “resolve the question of security in Europe”.

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Moscow, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin today to discuss the situation around Ukraine. The Kremlin considers the meeting scheduled today between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron “very important” but does not expect any changes in the situation around Ukraine after the talks: Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. , taken up by the Russian state news agency Tass. “Of course, the situation is very difficult to expect decisive turning points in the course of a meeting”, said Peskov, noting however that Macron’s visit is “a very important visit”.

“Our position is very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 must not move forward.” A senior US administration official said in a conference call about the visit to the White House by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The source specified that he could not speak on behalf of Berlin but said he was “convinced that the Germans share our concerns about Russian aggression” and assured that the US “will continue to work very closely with Germany to ensure that the pipeline do not leave “.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Munich Security Conference (February 18-20) either in person or via video link. This was announced by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, taken up by TASS. For the pandemic, the summit is in a reduced format “with the participation of 30 heads of state and 100 ministers in addition to the leaders of the UN, NATO and the EU”. UN Secretary General Guterres will open the meeting. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also be present.