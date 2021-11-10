Macron wants to build new nuclear power plants in France

In a televised speech Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his intention to build new nuclear power plants in the country, as foreseen in his investment plan for economic recovery presented last month:

To ensure France’s energy independence and achieve our goals, especially carbon neutrality in 2050, we will relaunch the construction of nuclear reactors for the first time in decades.

France currently gets about 40 percent of its energy from its 56 nuclear reactors, which were built between the mid-1970s and early 1990s. Many will have to be decommissioned in the next twenty years because they are too old (every nuclear plant is built with an “expiration date” for safety reasons).

Early in his presidency, Macron said he would greatly reduce France’s dependence on nuclear energy by dismantling part of the country’s plants. At the time, French public opinion was rather wary of power plants also due to the Fukushima disaster in 2011. However, things have changed in recent times in particular because in recent months, thanks to nuclear power, France has been practically immune the serious energy crisis that is affecting the rest of Europe; and now that the presidential elections are close (it will be in five months), Macron has announced a change of intentions.

Macron did not explain how many new plants he would like to have built, or when. However, since 2019 the French government had already hypothesized the construction of six “EPR 2” type reactors, that is, new generation European pressurized water nuclear reactors. In addition, in May, EDF, the main French energy producer and distributor, presented a report to the state on the methods of their implementation.

In his speech, however, Macron said that the relaunch of nuclear power will come along with new investments in renewable energy sources.

The large environmental organization Greenpeace criticized Macron’s announcement, calling the plan for the construction of new reactors “disconnected from reality” and recalling the big problems with the Flamanville third reactor project: it should have been built by 2014 and instead it is not expected to be used before 2022.