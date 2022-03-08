Macron’s deep concern after speaking with Putin this Sunday

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, was very uneasy after a virtual conversation that he had on the morning of this Sunday, March 6, with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

The French president expressed his “serious concern” about nuclear safety and for this reason told Putin that it was imperative that concrete measures be taken to address nuclear safety, security and safeguards.

“Macron emphasized the absolute need to avoid any damage to the integrity of Ukraine’s civil nuclear facilities, the safety of which must be guaranteed in accordance with the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the proposals of its director general. The president of Russia agreed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should start working in this area without delay,” reported the CNN en Español news network on its website.

Macron called for respect for international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians and the delivery of aid. He also reiterated the importance of a negotiated solution, fully acceptable to the Ukrainians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military attack on Ukraine – Photo: AFP / IKHAIL KLIMENTYEV

Finally, the French president took advantage of this exchange to convey his concern about an imminent attack on the city of Odessa, the US media added.

For its part, Vladimir Putin maintains his plan and affirmed that he will obtain “his objectives” in Ukraine “by negotiation or by war”.

The Russian leader also stressed that “it was not his intention” to attack Ukrainian nuclear power plants, according to a source from the French Presidency, quoted by the AFP news agency.

During their hour and 45-minute conversation, Macron found Putin “very determined to achieve his goals,” including “what the Russian president calls ‘denazification’ and the neutralization of Ukraine.”

In their previous conversation, held a few days ago, the French Presidency reported that Macron believed that “the worst is yet to come” and that Putin is seeking to take over “the entire country.”

Putin also called for the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea (which Moscow annexed in 2014) and the independence of the Russian-speaking territories of Donbas (eastern Ukraine). Some demands “unacceptable for the Ukrainians”, explained the French Presidency.

Macron urged Putin that his Army not endanger civilians, in accordance with international law, something that, according to the Russian leader, is not happening.

The bombing continues to have a constant presence in Ukrainian territory, damaging the country’s infrastructure. – Photo: AFP / Daphne Rousseau

The French president responded by saying that it is “the Russian Army that is attacking”, and that he has “no reason to believe that the Ukrainian Army is endangering civilians”.

Putin blamed Kiev for the failure of the operation to evacuate civilians from the port city of Mariupol (south), surrounded by Russian forces, according to the Kremlin.

The Russian president wanted to “draw attention to the fact that Kiev continues not to comply with the agreements reached around this serious humanitarian problem”, according to a Kremlin statement, after two frustrated attempts to evacuate Mariupol, with both parties accusing each other of having broken the high the fire.

Macron had already expressed concern about the attacks on Ukrainian nuclear facilities, after the March 4 Russian forces besieged the largest power station in Europe, in Zaporizhia.

The President of France had called his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Volodímir Zelenski, respectively, last Thursday, as part of his efforts to carry out mediation and reduce tensions in Ukrainian territory.

After speaking with Putin, that day the French president spoke by phone with Zelensky, to whom France and the whole of the European Union gave their full support by sending weapons and imposing unprecedented sanctions against Russia.