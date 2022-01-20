Macron’s hypocrisy when he says that abortion must be included among the fundamental rights in the EU

It is France’s turn to hold the presidency of the EU Council for the next semester and so Emmanuel Macron has exposed his plans and hopes on EU legislation to the European Parliament. Among the various issues, including environmental emergency, digital revolution, immigration and rearmament, the French president declared his intention to enhance the Charter of Fundamental Rights, approved in Nice in 2000, making environmental protection and recognition more explicit the right to abortion.

The reply to Macron by compatriot Aubry

This latest statement did not go unnoticed. Manon Aubry, co-chair of the GUE / NGL parliamentary group, in his reply to Macron’s speech, underlined how the declaration of a right and the effectiveness of its protection are not immediate: “You claim to represent a Europe that protects but believes it having protected women with the serious election of an anti-abortionist at the helm of the European Parliament? “. The reference is evidently to the election of Roberta Metsola, a conservative right-wing from Malta, one of the very few eurozone countries where abortion is prohibited.

The group leader of the environmentalist left, Aubry, also added: “It is not enough to put abortion in the charter of fundamental rights, then we must defend it and not come to terms with countries like Poland that destroy this fundamental right”. The example of the Poland is known, and has also led to the opening of an infringement procedure, as well as a court ruling and a parliamentary resolution. The Polish constitutional court, on 22 October 2020, in fact declared illegitimate the provision that provided for the possibility of resorting to abortion in the event that prenatal examinations reveal serious and irreversible malformations of the fetus, thus effectively sanctioning a general ban on abortion, except in danger of life for the mother. Added to this are the various attempts to further criminalize what, due to its link with freedom of choice and the right to physical integrity, is a right: the European Parliament itself, in June 2021, adopted a resolution that recognizes sexual and reproductive rights as basic human rights.

The laws of the Member States on voluntary termination of pregnancy

In the rest of Europe, at least on paper, abortion is allowed, at least within variable periods of the first trimester of gestation. In most states the choice of abortion depends only on the woman, while in other countries, such as Finland, the voluntary termination of pregnancy is possible only for particular reasons (outcome of rape, danger to life or health, malformations of the fetus). Although permitted, however, in some countries the request for abortion is subject to further restrictions and conditioning, as a waiting period, not medically justified, between the request and the carrying out of the abortion and the obligation to undergo psychological consultations and to receive distributed information. There is no lack of mechanisms for criminalizing choice: in Hungary, the constitution adopted in 2011 declares to protect the right to life “since its conception“, a diction that required clarification on a European level, precisely to exclude the possibility of restricting the right of women to abortion. Although voluntary termination of pregnancy is not prohibited in Hungary, there is no lack of propaganda acts, such as posting of anti-abortion posters, in addition to Orban’s constant adherence to every anti-abortion appeal or declaration.

Conscientious objection is an obstacle to the right to abortion

In the rest of the Member States, the protection of the right to abortion is not always effective. In almost all Member States, theconscientious objection. In a 2017 report by the Council of Europe it is noted that, even if the right is enshrined, women still face various barriers: “Several member states have failed to adopt an adequate regulatory framework and enforcement measures to ensure that women can still access legal abortion services, in practice, when medical professionals refuse to provide assistance for reasons of conscience. “

In Italy, the number of objecting gynecologists, nurses and social and health workers who refuse to work for voluntary interruptions of pregnancy is worryingly high.: in some areas there are hospitals completely devoid of personnel who apply law 194, other structures in which the share of objectors is higher than 80%, with a serious impact on the possibility of accessing the right to abortion. Although the data are closed and aggregated, and could therefore be improved and made accessible, the Italian Ministry of Health carries out statistics on the percentages of conscientious objectors, which demonstrate how this percentage is high to the point of jeopardizing the effectiveness of the right to abortion, as stated by the European Committee of Social Rights, following an appeal by the CGIL. In other states, conscientious objection is admitted and invoked by medical, nursing and assistance staff, but without official statistics, such as those of Italy. It was Manon Aubry herself who denounced in 2019, in a feminist statement, the French situation: “Over the past twenty years, the number of maternity hospitals in France has halved. This health scandal is accompanied by another, less publicized one: many centers that practice voluntary termination of pregnancy (IVG) have also disappeared, making still access to abortion is more difficult. The reduction of human and material resources in the public hospital is creating ever longer waiting times, which too often lead to exceeding the legal term within which abortion is allowed “.

In short, it is not enough to solemnly affirm a right for this to be guaranteed: it is rather necessary to create the conditions so that its protection can be effective, in the institutional setting as in the practices of hospitals.