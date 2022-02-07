Macron’s risky meeting with Putin

On Monday afternoon, the President of France Emmanuel Macron will meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin in a much anticipated meeting which will mainly focus on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Macron’s very ambitious goal is to persuade Putin to remove all or part of the tens of thousands of soldiers that Russia has amassed on the border with Ukraine in recent weeks.

“If he succeeds, he will become the hero who thwarted the invasion of Ukraine and put Europe back at the center of the diplomatic scene, all in time for the French presidential elections scheduled for April,” he wrote. Politic. However, several commentators are skeptical of his chances of success: and indeed fear that such an encounter at the moment presents more risks than possible benefits.

Since the beginning of his mandate, in 2017, Macron has taken rather soft positions towards Russia, trying to act as an interlocutor more inclined to dialogue than his European colleagues. Recently Putin called him a “quality” partner. Deutsche Welle he noted that in recent days the contacts between the two have intensified: Macron spoke on the phone with Putin “more often than any other European leader”.

Macron is one of the leading representatives of a realistic line of thought widespread in some European circles according to which European governments and institutions must necessarily dialogue with Russia, for various reasons: both to prevent Putin from strengthening his alliance with China, and to create commercial, cultural and institutional links, that is, those that traditionally prevent the emergence of conflicts. Furthermore, Macron has repeatedly reiterated that European countries should conduct a foreign policy increasingly independent from that of the United States, that is, their traditional ally, which historically has much less conciliatory positions on Russia.

This approach, however, has several critics, who think that Putin is much less interested in dialogue than it seems, and chooses to maintain a privileged channel of communication with some European countries (such as France) only to create divisions within the Union. European.

Macron, however, is convinced that Putin is not really interested in invading Ukraine, but that he only wants to obtain some reassurance on the eastward expansion of NATO, the main military alliance between the countries of the West which in the last twenty years has incorporated several states that were once part of the Soviet Union. “The geopolitical goal of Russia today does not concern Ukraine but the clarification of the rules of coexistence with NATO and the European Union,” Macron said before leaving for Russia in an interview published on Sunday by Journal du Dimanche.

Macron and Putin will meet without collaborators or ministers of their own government: in the room there will be only the interpreters and officials assigned to take note of the conversation. Macron will likely try to get something concrete that he can show to his Western allies and the French electorate, but it is not clear what he can offer in return. NATO has already rejected what has so far appeared to be Putin’s main request, which is a reassurance that Ukraine will never be admitted into the military alliance.

Jeremy Shapiro, chief analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told al New York Times that Macron’s offer could include greater transparency from NATO on strengthening missile systems in Eastern Europe, “combined with some consultation mechanism with Russia on changing the status of some countries in NATO, or some kind of moratorium on the expansion of the alliance “; or again, a creative interpretation of the latest Minsk agreements, which provides for the establishment of a representative body in the territories of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists, a kind of parliamentary assembly that has the power to veto certain decisions taken by the central government, for example on foreign policy.

Bloomberg he adds that Macron could ask Putin to discuss possible solutions to reduce tension with Ukraine in a new round of negotiations in the “Normandy format” in which France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine participate.

It is unclear how much these offers will appeal to Putin, who may simply reiterate that he intends to stop NATO’s expansion eastward, through diplomatic or military channels. In that case, the meeting with Macron will have been of little use, and for the French president it could even be counterproductive: it could in fact damage his credibility as a protagonist of world diplomacy, and represent a decent fool less than three months before the presidential elections in France.

If the meeting went badly, Macron would find himself even more isolated in Europe in hoping for more dialogue with Russia.

Several other countries are showing that they take the possibility that Putin could order the Russian army to invade Ukraine very seriously: on Monday, the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet US President Joe Biden in Washington, while some members of the European Commission will speak. with prominent members of the Biden administration. According to Financial Times Above all, it will discuss how to reduce the dependence of European countries on the supply of Russian natural gas, which could cut further tensions between Europe and Russia.