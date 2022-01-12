Macron’s “sanitary cordon” and the baptism of fire of the Wagner Group – Defense Analysis

French President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s support for the new sanctions decided by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) against Mali and added to those imposed by the European Union after the arrival in Bamako of Russian military personnel, military personnel and contractors of the Wagner Group, to help the military government counter the jihadist insurgency.

The Malian transitional government on January 10 defined the sanctions adopted by the leaders of Ecowas and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (Uemoa) “illegitimate and illegal”, threatening to no longer participate in the activities of both bodies.

The sanctions are the answer to the five-year postponement of the elections announced by the Malian government but it is clear that Paris and the EU support all forms of political and economic pressure to prevent Russian influence from consolidating even in the Sahel after Libya and the Central African Republic.

In addition to the closure of the borders and the trade embargo, Ecowas has also decided to cut financial aid to Mali and to freeze its assets at the Central Bank of West African States. The interim government of Bamako declared that it “will develop a response plan to safeguard our sovereignty and preserve the integrity of our national territory” –

Macron had canceled the Bamako visit, scheduled for last December 20-21, renouncing the meeting with the leader of the military junta, Colonel Assimi Goita. The trip was officially canceled due to the pandemic, but, as the newspaper Le Monde wrote, the “political risk of a meeting with an unelected leader has weighed on the scales” given that Macron is in the middle of the electoral campaign for reconfirmation at the Elysée in view of the May vote.

Relations between Paris and Bamako have been increasingly strained since the coup colonel Goita and his men seized power in Mali in August 2020, mortgaging the course of the political transition to democratic power. However, the progressive withdrawal of French troops from Operation Barkhane also weighs heavily, as they have already evacuated three bases in the north of the African country (Kidal, Tessalit and Timbuktu were handed over to the Malian army in mid-December while the Paris military are still present in the center. Mali) where the strongest is the presence of the militias of al-Qaeda (Group of support for Islam and Muslims) and the Islamic State.

Reason that encouraged Bamako to turn to Moscow for help in the fight against terrorism. Mali has sought and obtained support from Moscow as it considers the conclusion of Operation Barkhane to be a grave danger, which will see the number of French soldiers in all five Sahel states reduce from 5,100 to 3,000 soldiers.

On January 4, the director of the Africa department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vsevolod Tkachenko, in an interview with the news agency “Ria Novosti stated that the contacts of the Malian authorities with private Russian companies providing services in the security field represent a sovereign right of the government of Bamako.

On 7 January al-Jazeera and Radio France Internationale reported the presence of dozens of Russian soldiers in the Timbuktu base, abandoned by French troops.

The spokesman for the Malian Army said that the Moscow soldiers present in Timbuktu are instructors who arrived under a bilateral cooperation agreement with the main task of training local units to use the equipment delivered by Moscow.

The Russian instructors would be military advisors, not the contractors of the Wagner Group whose presence and activities in Mali have never been confirmed by the government of Bamako (Moscow has done so implicitly) but some sources have reported about 300 men already present north of the capital.

Certainly in recent months, flights between Moscow and Bamako have intensified with intermediate stopovers at the Russian Syrian base of Hmeymim and in Libyan Cyrenaica where some military airports are manned by Russian contractors who work alongside General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

Wagner Group personnel would have already supported the baptism of fire in Mali when, on January 5, a convoy of the Malian armed forces escorted by Russian contractors was attacked by Islamic rebels in the center of the country.

According to France 24, the attack took place between Bandiagara and Bankass, two locations located south of Mopti, in the center of the country. One of the armored vehicles was reportedly jumped into an improvised explosive device (IED) before a violent firefight broke out. The budget is uncertain. A member of Wagner was reportedly injured and taken to the Sévaré hospital.

The “Katiba Macina” active in this region and led by Amadoun Koufa, Fulani preacher, is part of the GSIM.

Witnesses say they have seen Malian units accompanied by white men in uniform line up from Bamako to the center of the country in recent days. French sources say that 300 to 400 “Russian mercenaries” arrived in Mali.

Clashes are also recorded in nearby Burkina Faso where 11 people died and another was injured on 5 January in an attack in a village in the north-central province of Sanmatenga.

This was announced by the governor, Casimir Segeda, stating that several buildings were set on fire in the attack. Between November 25 and December 9, past joint operations between the armies of Ouagadougou and Niamey led to the killing of about a hundred militiamen and the capture of about twenty.

On 1 January about thirty militiamen were killed in Gomboro, in the northern province of Sourou, on the border with Mali in the counterattack launched by government forces in response to two incursions by GSIM militiamen against two army and gendarmerie barracks that provoked the wounding of 11 soldiers. On the same day, the militiamen bombed the Djibo base in the province of Soum with rockets and mortars without causing casualties or damage.

