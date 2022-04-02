Mad Droids: The Video Game will pay Colombians who use it: how to access? – Video games – Technology

In Latin America, video games have been gaining more and more popularity, adapting to the technological changes that offer different game alternatives. Now, a new version will come that will include the blockchain mode: play to win.

This is Mad Droids, a new video game with augmented reality and geolocation. This technology will give you the ability to purchase 10 thousand limited edition characters, known as NFTs on Ethereum.

As explained in a statement issued by the creators of the video game, The NFTs will be limited editions that will be on sale for 48 hours only, they will come with special powers and qualities.

Users will have the possibility to use the special powers of the characters in the game in order to earn cryptocurrenciesor they will be able to resell them at a much higher price, after the 48 hours in which Mad Droids will remove them from their official catalog.

There will also be the option to rent the NFTs so that other players can use them, obtain prizes and that the profits in cryptocurrencies are shared between the two users. It all depends on which alternative is the most suitable for each case.

The characters will be designed with different algorithms than previously seen in video games. It will be a much more advanced technology. Some of them will have the appearance of animals, mutants, aliens or simply represent human figures.

Whats the game about?

This video game will recreate a story in which the Mad Droids are an evil army whose purpose is to destroy the new revolution in the crypto world and the birth of the metaverse.

The world is besieged by evil soldiers and they have invaded the most important cities on earth such as Sidney, Bogotá, New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, among others.

His mission, along with that of the other 10 thousand NFT, will be to fight against the Mad Droids. Although his companions are of different species, they must all fulfill the same purpose: defeat the army and rebuild the metaverse.

How can you earn money?

As recommended by the creators, it is necessary that you, before playing, have knowledge of handling digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, which is now used in most buying and selling platforms.

As in other video games, MacDroids will have some ‘tokens’, which are the coins that players get as they progress through the game and win certain challenges.

In this case, the ‘tokens’ will be called ‘$DROID COIN’. The crucial difference in this video game is that the coins you get will be real money.

This is a new modality that has been implemented in other countries called P2E (play to earn), which means that users will earn cryptocurrencies in video games, which they can invest on the internet in the way they want and on platforms that allow it.

“Today we are entering a new era around video games, and it is already possible to earn money playing, and I am not talking about gambling or casino games, but traditional video games,” said Juan Camilo Nates, Creative Director of Mad droids.

To this, Nates added: “And this is happening all over the world, although in Latin America we are pioneers of this type of game. The P2E format is moving thousands of people around the world to even use games as their main source of income.

