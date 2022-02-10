Mad Max: Fury Road, George Miller had thought of Eminem as the protagonist and Rihanna could be in the cast

George Miller talked about the casting of Mad Max: Fury Road, revealing that he had thought of Eminem as a possible protagonist and Rihanna had turned up for an audition.

The filmmaker has in fact talked about the Mad Max saga with Vulturewith interventions also by the artist who took care of the storyboard, Mark Sexton.

The artist stated: “There’s something you don’t hear very often and George Miller never admits, but I have a really, really vivid memory of George talking about Eminem as Max.“Producer Petrina Hull confirmed that the filmmaker wanted to find out more about the artist.

The director explained: “He had made 8 Mile and I thought that movie was really interesting and that he had some very good qualities. We made the first Happy Feet movie with Brittany Murphy, and she starred in 8 Mile, so I asked her what it was like and if it would be an interesting part for him. She hadn’t hesitated to say how wonderful a talent he was“.

Sexton added about Mad Max: Fury Road: “In a way, I’m glad it didn’t happen. Eminem, really? It would have been really different and the feminist story behind the film could have been a bit criticized if she had played the role.“.

In the cast, in the role of the women with whom Furiosa runs away, there could also have been Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna, names that had been evaluated by the filmmaker and by Ronna Kress, in charge of the casting. Miller explained: “Actors usually arrive dressed very casually, but Rihanna looked spectacular when she walked in. Not sure she was even aware of the content of the film so she was dressed as Rihanna which was the right thing to do“For the role of Max, however, Michael Fassbender, Jeremy Renner, Armie Hammer, Joel Kinnaman, Eric Bana and Sam Worthington were rated. Heath Ledger had also long been considered for the part.