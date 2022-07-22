‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron: synopsis, actors and trailer

There are many who stopped watching television with the arrival of streaming platforms. streaming, but there are still those who get excited when they hear the title of one of their favorite movies in the ads. Titles that they have probably seen hundreds of times, but any time is a good time to repeat, even with ads, lying on the couch.

There is nothing better for the nights after a busy day than a movie of those that make you ask yourself questions that until then had not even occurred to you, even if they are even supernatural topics. For them LaSexta broadcasts tonight starting at 10:30 p.m. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), a film in which Tom Hardy plays a lone hero will find redemption by helping a group of rebels fleeing from a tyrant, led by Charlize Theron.

Charlize Theron played Imperator Furiosa in the remake of Mad Max (2015). Third parties

In a world ruled by a stone city dominated by the infamous Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne, reprising his role as magnificent villain), who manages the water reserves in the desert to keep his army and the populace at bay. However, he does not count on one of them, Imperator Furiosa (Theron), a rebel who unleashes a group that steals something irreplaceable for the tyrant and flees the citadel, causing the warlord to mobilize all his troops and gangs. , chasing down rebels in a road war. Crossing Furiosa’s path will be Max “Mad Max” Rockatansky (Hardy), a loner haunted by his troubled past who believes the best way to survive is to hang out with no one in the world. Together, they will have to escape from the tyranny and try to show that a better world is possible.

Frame from the film ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Others

30 years had to pass for George Miller to dare to mess with one of the most influential sagas of fantasy and science-fiction cinema. Only the original creator of the story, who already participated in the first three parts of the saga – Mad Max, freeway savages (1979), Mad Max the road warrior (1981) and Mad Max 3, beyond thunderdome (1985)- and dared to go one step further in the world of epic and adventure cinema by making a reboot of the most successful of the three: the road warrior. This time not with Mel Gibson, but rather the British Tom Hardy who gets into the skin of the mythical Max Rockatansky in the midst of a post-apocalyptic disaster and just as influential in cyberpunk aesthetics as his predecessor was.

Mel Gibson as cop Max Rockatansky in ‘Mad Max. Freeway Savages’ (1979) Third parties

A film with spectacular cinematography that takes up the creative line of the original trilogy and all the characteristics that made Mad Max the cult hero of the 80s: lots of action, chases through the desert, dust, dirt, gasoline and survival instinct. A story that will excite fans of the genre, but also those who are looking for a good option to not get up from the sofa, because even when the story allows a minimum break, something much more problematic happens in the plot on a moral level that will make the viewer rethinks other things that perhaps they would never have considered watching a chase movie.

The cast is completed by Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Josh Helman, John Howard and Riley Keough, among others.