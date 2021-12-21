Madagascar, helicopter accident for the minister: he swims for 12 hours and gets to safety

They swam for about 12 hours to shore after their helicopter had an accident in north-east Madagascar: it was the adventure that happened to Serge Gelle, secretary of state for the police, and to another survivor, according to reports from the local authorities. The searches for the other two passengers are still underway after what happened yesterday for unclear reasons, as explained by the police and port authorities. Gelle and a policeman landed in the seaside town of Mahambo this morning, it seems after jumping out of the aircraft, said Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina, head of the port authority. In a video shared on social media, 57-year-old Gelle appears exhausted in a lounge chair, still in his camouflage uniform. “My time to die has not yet come,” said the general, adding that he is cold but not hurt. Gelle, after serving in the police for 30 years, became minister in a cabinet reshuffle last August. The helicopter was taking him and others to inspect the site where a boat sank off the northeastern coast yesterday morning, killing at least 21 people and about 60 missing, according to the latest data today.