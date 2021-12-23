Madagascar, minister swims for 12 hours after the helicopter crash – Corriere.it
Serge Gelle was inspecting the site where a boat sank when the aircraft crashed for unknown causes
My time to die has not yet come. The Minister of Police in Madagascar Serge Gelle commented on his incredible adventure after the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed yesterday in the north-east of the country. Gelle and another officer swam for about twelve hours until it touches the ground in the seaside town of Mahambo. The aircraft was taking him and others to inspect the site where a boat sunk off the northeastern coast yesterday morning. with at least 60 victims, including 5 children while 20 are missing. The searches for the pilot and another passenger are still ongoing. The causes of the accident are still to be ascertained.
In a video shared on social media, the minister appears exhausted, still in his camouflage uniform: Please spread my words so that my family, colleagues and members of the government can see that I am alive and well – he said -, I’m not hurt, I’m just cold.
Gelle, after serving in the police for 30 years, became minister after a cabinet reshuffle last August. Police chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy told the AFP agency that Gelle used one of the helicopter chairs as a life preserver: He has nerves of steel and has always been a sportsman.
