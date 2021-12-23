Madagascar, minister swims for 12 hours after the helicopter crash – Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff online

Serge Gelle was inspecting the site where a boat sank when the aircraft crashed for unknown causes

My time to die has not yet come. The Minister of Police in Madagascar Serge Gelle commented on his incredible adventure after the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed yesterday in the north-east of the country. Gelle and another officer swam for about twelve hours until it touches the ground in the seaside town of Mahambo. The aircraft was taking him and others to inspect the site where a boat sunk off the northeastern coast yesterday morning. with at least 60 victims, including 5 children while 20 are missing. The searches for the pilot and another passenger are still ongoing. The causes of the accident are still to be ascertained.