Madagascar, the helicopter crashes into the sea? The minister swims 12 hours and at the end … a crazy video – Libero Quotidiano





His helicopter crashes into the sea, the minister of Madagascar swims for 12 hours and is saved. The aircraft crashed into the water north-east of the island, but the impact did not deter Serge Gelle who, together with another passenger, managed to reach the earth. The two, according to the authorities of the city of Mahambo, touched the coast at two different times.





The minister, 57, appeared in a video on social media still wearing his uniform, tired and exhausted. “My time to die hasn’t come yet,” he said. The man, who became a minister as part of a government reshuffle last August after three decades in the police force, used a helicopter seat as a raft. The pilot and another officer remain missing.





In the video released on social media, Gelle said he was very cold but not injured. Then he explained that the helicopter he was traveling on lost control after a strong gust of wind and that he was saved after swimming from “7.30 last night until 7.30 this morning” arriving in Mahambo. “He has always had great stamina in sport and has kept this pace as a minister, just like a 30-year-old,” commented a colleague. The helicopter was taking him to inspect the site where a boat sank off the north coast. Oriental.