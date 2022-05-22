Madam Web | When will it start recording? When will Dakota Johnson’s new movie start filming?

The new movie starring Dakota Johnson will be released on July 7, 2023.

The universe of Marvel characters at Sony continues to grow with new characters that little by little begin to stand out in their solo films. One of them is Madame Web, a Marvel character who will be played by Dakota Johnson.

Although no further details about the plot have been released, little by little some things have been revealed, such as his theatrical release date. However, there is still a question as to whether Johnson will play the original character or his successor Julia Carpenter.

On the other hand, it is unknown when exactly filming will beginalthough recently, the president of Sony’s Motion Picture Group, Tom Rothman, spoke about the film and shed light on the start of filming.

What date will Madame Web start filming?

According to Rothmann, Madame Web will begin filming in the northern hemisphere spring.

“Then there are movies that I would call attached to the Spider-Man universe,” Rothman told Deadline of Sony’s Marvel plans. “That’s Kraven, who we’re filming now, and Madame Web, which we will begin in the spring with SJ Clarkson directing. And then there are a lot of Marvel characters that are independent.”

In addition to Johnson, the film also stars Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, in a role that has yet to be revealed.

