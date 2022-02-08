Madama Oliva: 30 hires with Development Contract

Coming in Abruzzo new hires in Madama Oliva, a well-known active in food production.

The company has signed a Development Agreement with Invitalia and has decided to invest to increase production. The entry of 30 new resources.

Here’s what to know about the future Madama Oliva jobs that will be created and how to apply.

MADAMA OLIVA RECRUITMENT IN ABRUZZO

The news was disseminated by Invitalia, through a recent press release. The note relates to the new Development Agreement signed by the Agency with Madama Oliva, a company from Carsoli (L’Aquila) specializing in the processing of olives and lupins. The Program Agreement, reached between Ministry of Economic Development (Mise), Abruzzo Region and Invitaliaallocates important economic resources for the expansion of Madama Oliva’s production and may also encourage new hires.

The value of the loan amounts to a total 16.6 million euros (of which 6.6 million euros disbursed as a non-repayable fund by the Agenzia del Mise) and is aimed at strengthening of production capacity and research and development processes of the Abruzzo company. In fact, most of the resources (14.1 million euros) will support the company’s industrial project, aimed at increasing and innovating the production lines, also through the introduction of Industry 4.0 technologies, energy efficiency systems and reduction of consumption. In addition, an additional 2 million euros will go to support R&D plansaimed at improving products and designing new formulations, with particular focus on the processing of “Castelvetrano” olives and nutraceutical properties.

PERSPECTIVES OF EMPLOYMENT

The investment operation, which is part of the “S.TRA.TEGIA 4.0 – Development of Transition and Technology 4.0” program, may also allow Madama Oliva to create jobs for 30 new employees. The recruitments may therefore concern personnel to be employed in the Carsoli production plant. Currently, the plant already employs 180 workers in the production departments.

AGENCY

Madama Oliva Srl is a company specialized in the processing, packaging and marketing of table olives and lupins from various regional realities. It is based in Carsoli (AQ) and was founded in 1989 by Mancini family, through the merger of small olive farms of Castel Madama (RM). The company operates on the Italian and international market, distributing a wide range of products, including fresh packaged olives, lupins, pates, humus, snacks, spices, flavorings and condiments. Madama Oliva manages a 28,000 m2 factory located in the industrial area of ​​Carsoli and also an e-commerce for the online sale of its products.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in future hires Madama Oliva they must wait for the selections to open for new staff to be hired. To know the open positions at the company it is possible to visit the LinkedIn page Madama Oliva, accessible from the company web portal.

