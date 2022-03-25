Madame Web: All About the Movie with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney

madam web It’s finally coming to the cinema, further expanding the developing Spider-Man universe, with movies like Venom, Morbius and many more taking characters from the comics and giving them the chance to tell their own stories.

According to Deadline, SJ Clarkson is on board to direct the film, while Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the script.

In the comics, madam web appears as an elderly woman with Myasthenia Gravis (a medical condition that affects her bones and eyes), who is also connected to a life support system that looked like a kind of spider web, but she has psychics that make her very much like Doctor Strange, so it is believed that this movie could change his story. With dakota johnson As the protagonist, it is evident that we are going to see a younger version of the character.

The character has appeared in several Spider-Man comics, but now it’s her turn to lead her own movie and tell her story, perhaps showing, eventually, how she became that older woman from the comics.

The cast

sydney sweeney IMDb

A few weeks ago it was confirmed that dakota johnson had been chosen to give life to madam web in the film, now it is also known that Sidney Sweeney, from Euphoria and The White Lotus, joins the cast, although his character has not been revealed.

Some theories suggest that Sweeney could become a new version of Gwen Stacy.

What is Madame Web about?

For now, not much has been revealed about the plot of the film or the rest of the characters that will appear, but everything indicates that it will take place in the past, when Madame Web was young and, probably, when she received her powers. psychics he uses in the comics.