‘Madame Web’: Celeste O’Connor Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony Marvel Movie

USA.- Big news on the front Marvel: the star of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Celeste O’Connor, has just joined the cast of the next project of Sony, Madame Web. Details about O’Connor’s role have yet to be released, but he joins an already stacked cast of some of the film industry’s most promising stars, from sydney sweeney to Madame Web herself Dakota Johnson.

