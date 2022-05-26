‘Madame Web’: Celeste O’Connor Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony Marvel Movie

USA.- Big news on the front Marvel: the star of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Celeste O’Connor, has just joined the cast of the next project of Sony, Madame Web. Details about O’Connor’s role have yet to be released, but he joins an already stacked cast of some of the film industry’s most promising stars, from sydney sweeney to Madame Web herself Dakota Johnson.

The film will serve as an origin story for the character of Madame Web, a clairvoyant who has psychic abilities that allow her to see into the “world of spiders.” In the Marvel comics, Madame Web differs greatly from the chic personality of cool girl by Dakota Johnson. The comic Madame Web is a paralyzed elderly woman with a condition known as myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder that requires her to be nestled in a life support system that closely resembles a spider’s web. She is often used as an assistant to Spider-Man and the other spider-themed superheroes within the Spider-Man universe.

The character of Madame Web, whose real name is cleverly Cassandra Webb, made his first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210, which was released in 1980. Since his comic book debut, he has appeared in animated iterations of the Spider-Man series. In 2019 the film project Madame Web was announced. The film will be released in the summer of 2023. The project is part of the ongoing projects of the universe spider-man from Sony, including Morbius Y Venom. Movies in Sony’s Spider-Man universe have also featured crossover characters from the Spider-Man movies. spider-man from Marvel, and vice versa.

SJ Clarkson directs the project. matt sazama Y Burk Sharpless, who worked on Jared Leto’s Morbius vehicle are writing the movie’s script. Madame Web is Sony’s first female-led comic book film project, and is just one of several Spider-Man-related spin-offs in the works from Sony. Kraven the Hunter, which has Aaron Taylor Johnson Y Ariana DeBose, is also in process. As for O’Connor, he will next appear in the next film ofe Zach Braff, A Good Personwho also starredto Morgan Freeman and the couple of Braff, Florence Pugh. Madame Wbe will be released on July 7, 2023.