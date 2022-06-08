Madame Web continues to add stars to her huge cast of Sony’s Spider-Verse

Madame Web welcomes Tahar Rahim, who joins the cast of the latest film from Sony’s Spider-verse. Rahim will star alongside the film’s leading lady, Dakota Johnson, as well as Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced. As with previous castings, Rahim’s role is currently unknown.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, Madame Web will be an origin story of sorts for one of Peter Parker’s mentors in the comics and animated series. Madame Web was created by Dennis O’Neil and John Romita Jr. and was introduced to the world through The Amazing Spider-Man issue #210, although many will remember her for appearing in the 1990s series as the voice of the Stan Lee’s wife, Joan Lee.

Madame Web is depicted as an old woman suffering from myasthenia gravis, which not only inspired her name, but also made her unable to fight herself, so she passed on her clairvoyant knowledge to Spider-Man. The film version of the character will likely be different, as dead line reported that his powers are similar to Doctor Strange’s.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who also wrote Morbius, starring Jared Leto, wrote the script that Clarkson will direct. An earlier draft of the film was originally written by Kerem Sanga. Clarkson has experience working on other Marvel properties in the past, including Jessica Jones and The Defenders.

Despite recent acclaim for playing chilling serial killer Charles Sobraj in Netflix’s smash hit The Serpent, Rahim’s star has been on the rise for some time now. He received some awards abroad for his stellar performance in A Prophet, before starring in movies like The Past and Day of the Falcon. Recently, he has seen more attention as well due to his role in The Mauritanian, which earned him his first BAFTA nomination and a Golden Globe nomination. Since then, he has garnered much more attention for his talent, most recently wrapping filming on Ridley Scott’s latest film Napoleon, which pairs him with a superstar in Joaquin Phoenix. He will also appear in Don Juan, a French musical that debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

While Sony’s latest Marvel movies have received poor reviews, the universe is still paying off for them. His biggest hit in recent times was Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which grossed over $500 million worldwide. Morbius, however, has earned just over $160 million to date and was notable for having the biggest box office drop of any superhero movie.

The premiere of Madame Web is scheduled for January 13, 2023. @worldwide