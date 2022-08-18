Madame Web keeps a Spider-Man easter egg on her film set

madam web continues its course even though not much attention is being paid to it. The new feature film from the Spider-Man universe at Sony will have Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott in the main cast, and is currently in full production. During that phase of filming, an image has been leaked that connects with the wall-crawler working as an easter egg, and even giving us some clue of what we will possibly see. The easter egg is none other than a Daily Bugle vanthe major media outlet obsessed with publishing photos of Spider-Man:

It remains to be seen if The Daily Bugle is just a prop for the sets and atmosphere or if the publication actually plays some kind of prominent role, it could in fact be a source of information for the antagonists regarding the whereabouts of Peter Parker or Spider Man. It has also been speculated that Madame Web could have some time travel or even function as a prequel to Sony’s web shooter.. Both options are currently valid.

The future of the wall-crawler is full of villains

madam web for now it keeps many details secret, reserving its batch of news for when its premiere is next. The feature film will hit theaters on October 6, 2023 and will join the cast of projects created around the figure of Spider-ManWhat Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter either The dead. These last two tapes, for their part, will also expand the section of Marvel villains at Sony and could serve in the future to start the Sinister Six. In all this conglomerate, it remains to be seen where Madame Web stands. Possibly play an independent role. Secondly, There is still no news about the return of Tom Holland as Spider-Man.