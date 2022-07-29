Madame Web: leaked photos from the shoot reveal what Dakota Johnson looks like in the Spiderverse

madam webthe new movie spiderverse by Sony Pictures, is currently shooting in the city of Boston and thanks to several exterior scenes we already have the appearance that the main character played by dakota johnson. Thus, the actress wears a look practically traced to that of Julia Carpenter of Marvel Comics, thus confirming his personality and discarding that of Cassandra Webthe original Madame Web, an old woman in a wheelchair with great psychic powers.

Dakota Johnson as Julia Carpenter

This revelation opens the doors to speculation and how this particular version of Madame Web could affect the Spiderverse. As comic book fans will know, Julia Carpenter was once Spider-Womansubsequently gaining the powers of the original Madame Web (Cassandra Web) to intervene directly in various stories of the spider multiverse.

So much so, that he was even able to gather several Spider-Man versions from different universes to combat threats to the Web of Life and the Fate of the Spiderverse. Will we see something similar in the movies? Of course, the comings and goings of Sony’s Spiderverse and its characters could have with Madame Web a resolution more or less faithful to the comics.

Dakota Johnson will share a cast with other actresses such as Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Celeste O’Connor, for now, with unknown roles. All of them under the direction of S J Clarksondirector of episodes of a good number of series such as Collateral, The Defenders, Dexter or Life on Mars, among many others.

“The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant Madame Web, whose psychic abilities allow her to see into the world of spiders,” we can read through its only official description published to date. madam web will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023 after your last delay.

Source | Just Jared