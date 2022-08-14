Madame Web: leaked plot involves Peter Parker and his family

madam web It will no longer be released in July of next year as originally announced, but a few months later, but that does not matter. The recent leaks regarding Sony’s spider universe movie are making it worthwhile because everything that has been reported so far is completely insane, but also unbelievable. Spider-Man fans better get ready, because what the studio is doing could have multiversal implications.

Within the Marvel/Sony cinematic universe, where there are characters that have already had their own movies like Venom – 35% and Morbius – 21%, something is in the works that could shake up this franchise as we know it. madam web It is by far the most anticipated movie in this universe so far, and the leaks are helping keep fans on the lookout for every new thing. Perhaps at another time it would not have been so, but what has been reported is undoubtedly very interesting because it does not resemble anything that has reached, for example, the MCU.

The characters had first been revealed through an exclusive of The Cosmic Circus, where it was mentioned that Adam Scott will play a version of Ben Parker that we have not yet seen on screen, and that Emma Roberts will play Mary Parker, not Aunt May, but Peter Parker’s mother. This report would clarify a lot the situation in relation to her cast, since there was a lot of speculation about the roles of Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson. According to this information, the first will play Julia Carpenter and the second Cassandra Web.

Other actresses who have joined the project are Isabela Merced, who would play Anya Corazón and Celeste O’Connor as Mattie Franklin. However, this information does not fully clarify Sony’s plan since, for example, Cassandra and Julia have been Madame Web in Marvel comics, and Carpenter was also the second Spider-Woman and it is rumored that Olivia Wilde’s project for Sony it’s a Spider-Woman movie. It can certainly be confusing for those who have no experience with the Spider-Verse, and in its live-action version, you have to be attentive to the way in which the studio will adapt it.

But something that is even more curious than its cast and the selection of characters that they will play is the plot of the film that has been leaked, which would completely drive Spider-Man fans crazy. According to The Illuminerdithe story of madam web It would be located at the beginning of the 2000s and it is possible that it has a focus related to the MCU multiverse since Kevin Feige is among the producers. Other Sony adaptations have hinted at a deeper connection to the Marvel Studios franchise, but this might be the most connected so far.

The plot would be that Cassandra, Julia, Mattie and Anya must do everything in their power so that Mary Parker can have Peter. She, of course, has her brother Ben on her side at all times. Apparently, he will be a paramedic in this adaptation, so he also has some experience in the medical field. The funny thing is that this Peter Parker could be anyone, including the one played by Tom Holland. But it could also be a prequel to another version of the superhero.

It hasn’t been confirmed who exactly they are supposed to protect Mary or Peter from, and neither has the villain of the film been reported, although fans are speculating that it could be someone like Ezekiel Sims, a businessman with the power of a arachnid, very who believed that the superhero does not deserve his powers. With such a daring plot, anything could happen, but we’ll find out when its premiere arrives in October 2023.

