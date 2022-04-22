Madame Web – Release date and what is known about the film with Dakota Johnson

For years, Sony has been anxious to build a cinematographic universe focused on its Spider-Man licenses. However, one of his great goals is also to set up a film starring a female character. Many might believe that this would happen with something related to the character of Gwen Stacy. But executives chose Madame Web and actress Dakota Johnson to star in the film.

This confirms that a forthcoming film about Madame Web is on the way and its release date was recently announced: July 7, 2023.

Along with this news came the announcement that Spider-Man, a new universe 2 had changed its release date. The sequel to the animated Miles Morales story will now hit theaters on June 2, 2023. While its sequel will be released on March 29, 2024.

Dakota Johnson as Madame Web

Johnson was chosen (via) to embody the character on screen, which for many might seem like a strange decision due to the characteristics of the character. The items at hand could mean that Sony has something a little different planned to bring the character to life on the big screen.

In the comics, Madame Web, whose real name is Cassandra, is an elderly woman who suffers from a degenerative genetic condition called Myasthenia Gravis. Without going into too many details, this disease requires him to be connected to life support. Due to its characteristics and technological frameworks, it is similar in appearance to a spider web.

However, the great characteristic of the character is not her eternal union with a supposed web, but her mental and psychic abilities that make her a kind of powerful clairvoyant. Her powers are somewhat similar to those of Doctor Strange or Charles Xavier, she being just a precognitive mutant who usually helps Spider-Man in some of his adventures.

Madame Web never fought villains, or superheroes, far from it. She was more of a physically inactive character, but powerful with words and mind. For this reason it is curious that to bring it to the screen, the study has chosen an actress younger than the age that characterizes the character. For this reason, many believe that Sony has in mind to carry out a somewhat different and unorthodox adaptation of Cassandra Web.

Madame Web’s script

Those in charge of manufacturing the script of Morbius, were also chosen to configure this new tape. We are talking about Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Although we have not been able to see the aforementioned film, it seems that the executives will be happy with the result, if they have already assigned a new mission to the pair of writers.

On the other hand the British SJ Clarkson will be the one who takes the seat of the address. Until now, the filmmaker has worked mainly on television series, but among her highlights we can find a few episodes of the series Jessica Jones. An indication that Clarkson is already familiar with the world of comics and especially with a strong and leading female character in a mostly male-dominated superhero universe.

In this way, Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web joins a family already composed in principle by Tom Holland’s arachnid. But most of all she will stand next to Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius. As for the collection of actors, all of them participants in great films by great directors, only one question remains: Do they automatically belong to the MCU?