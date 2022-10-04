Madame Web Reveals Spider-Man Spinoff Logo

The popular Spider-Man movie franchise has had some big moments on the big screen, and now it’s coming madam weband despite the long time that remains for the film to be released, sony pictures has revealed the official logo. This movie starring dakota johnson as Madame Web, she exists in Sony’s Spider-Man movie universe, which includes Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter.

And now, one of the many stars of Madame Web is Elizabeth Mercedwhose character is being kept under wraps until now, and while there are rumors that she’ll be playing Spider-Verse heroine Anya Corazon/Arana/Spider-Girl, Merced has revealed the first official look at Madame Web’s logo, as this first look was shared by the actress on her Instagram story, where she took a photo of a cap that has the Sony and Madame Web logos on it.

Where it shows us the Sony letters in red, while “Madame Web” it’s outlined in red and filled in blue, so this black cap is the first clue to the movie’s logo, though fans should be used to studios updating superhero movie logos as the dates get closer Additionally, Sony Pictures recently announced new release dates for three of its upcoming Marvel movies, as part of a larger shakeup for its live-action slate.

This includes moving to Kraven the Hunter from January 13, 2023 to October 6, 2023m while Madame Web went from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024, as part of the announcement, it was confirmed that both films will now be shown in IMAX, without neglecting than a currently untitled Sony/Marvel film that was previously dated for June 7, 2024, and will now be released on July 12, 2024.

“There are movies that I would call attached to the Spider-Man universe”Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Marvel and Sony’s plans (via Deadline). “That’s Kraven, which we’re shooting now, and Madame Web, which we’ll start in the spring with SJ Clarkson directing. And then there’s a lot of Marvel characters that are independent.”

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see into the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum SJ Clarkson and will also star Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps and Adam Scott.