Madame Web Set Video changed something in Dakota Johnson’s personality

lady web A compilation of videos and photos reveal new details about Dakota Johnson’s character in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff.

Sony is expanding the Spider-Man universe with new spin-off movies. upcoming movies Craven the fishermanAnd the myrtleAnd the lady web. Craven the fisherman He found his main star in Aaron Tyler Johnson. Johnson previously played Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver on Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny will headline his first superhero movie myrtle.

But if there are Spider-Man fans who are looking forward to his appearance, this is it. lady web. The film starring Dakota Johnson, which gained popularity with 50 shades of gray Franchise and starred in many great movies like Cha Cha Royal Smooth And the To persuade.

In addition to Johnson, trance Rising star Sidney Sweeney and american horror story Lead actress Emma Roberts joins the cast. However, Roberts’ role in the film is still unclear. Meanwhile, rumor has it that Sweeney will play the black cat in the spin-off. Adam Scott is also in the movie, with many speculating that he will be playing a different role than Peter Parker.

but new lady web The collection of videos may prove this speculation wrong.

Madame Web Collection Leaked Online

Madame Web is set for release in October next year and is currently filming in Boston. The film will act as the origin story for one of the most mysterious characters in the Spider-Man comics named Madame Web. She is clairvoyant and psychic, and her abilities allow her to help Peter Parker on his heroic adventures.

Recently a Twitter account was leaked lady web Video mode, which gives us a better look at Johnson’s personality.

Dakota Johnson LD Today NL Madame Webb’s Cité in Boston, Massachusetts. -06/08. pic.twitter.com/js4SE4f8RP -Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

In the newly leaked videos and photos, we can see Johnson and Scott running to rescue the victims of the car accident. They wear dark uniforms that say “FDYN.”

Oh my God! Dakota Johnson was spotted today on the set of Madame Web in Boston, Massachusetts. – 06/08. More photos: https://t.co/70nXdBqoUk pic.twitter.com/I2LbnwI6sU -Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

There is no official confirmation of which version of Madame Web Johnson will run. You can play a smaller version of Cassandra Webb, the original Madame Web. Perhaps she will play Julia Carpenter, Cassandra Webb’s stepdaughter, who will take over from Madame Webb after the former’s death.

We know lady web The video set shows that Johnson and Scott’s characters are paramedics who work for “FDYN” and appear to respond to people in trouble. In the comics, Julia Carpenter is part of an agent called the Committee for Paranormal Activities (CSA), which is associated with the Avengers.

Spider-Man spin-off movie details

Before lady web It set up a leaked video and also made its way online. In the Filtered Photo CollectionIn the early 2000s, a part of a city in Boston turned out to resemble New York. Details like Beyoncé’s 2003 album drenched in love And the payphones on the street give us a strong clue that the movie will take place in the 2000s.

It is interesting that the original Spiderman Trilogy directed by Tobey Maguire Spiderman It also happened in the first decade of the 21st century. Since other Sony Spiderman Appeared in Marvel without going homeIt is normal to think that Madame Webb is having an affair with Sam Raimi Spiderman One way or another.

The news that Sony will make a movie about lady web It came out in 2019. Book MorbiusAnd Burke Sharpless and Matt Sasama will write the screenplay for the movie, which hopefully doesn’t bode badly for the movie, given that Morbius hasn’t been well received.

What do you think of the new? lady web Adjust video leaks? Who do you think Johnson’s character will be? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.

lady web It will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.