Madame web, Sony: Peruvian actress Isabela Merced will be part of the cast of the film along with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney | Spiderman Cinematic Universe, Marvel | Films

Isabela Merced, the actress of Peruvian and American origin joins the cast of “Madame Web”, the upcoming Marvel and Sony movie starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. This will be his third major film after having participated in a Nickelodeon series, as well as in the film “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

