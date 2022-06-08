Madame web, Sony: Peruvian actress Isabela Merced will be part of the cast of the film along with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney | Spiderman Cinematic Universe, Marvel | Films

Isabela Merced, the actress of Peruvian and American origin joins the cast of “Madame Web”, the upcoming Marvel and Sony movie starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. This will be his third major film after having participated in a Nickelodeon series, as well as in the film “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

The news was confirmed by Deadline and although Sony Pictures has not commented on it, this could be a crucial step for Merced’s career.

YOU CAN SEE: “Obi-Wan” review 1×3: a terrifying Darth Vader unleashes his power, where is Qui-Gon?

At the moment it is not known what role he will play, but it is possible that the study has taken into account his time in several American productions.

Know the release date of “Madame Web” from Sony and Marvel. Photo: composition/Instagram

The cast of “Madame Web” includes two renowned actresses: Dakota Johnson, known for her role as Anastasia in “50 Shades of Grey” and Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in the HBO Max series “Euphoria”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Thor: love and thunder”: Chris Hemsworth’s shirtless scene is the most played part of the trailer

Isabela Merced’s career

Isabela Yolanda Moner Pizarro, better known as Isabela Merced, was born in Cleveland Ohio and is currently 20 years old. Her father is an American born in Louisiana and her mother is Peruvian, born in Lima.

Isabela Merced has confessed in some interviews that she is proud of her Peruvian roots. Photo: Instagram capture

The American-Peruvian is not only an actress, but has also excelled in singing with her leading role in the Nickelodeon series “100 things everything before high school.”

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel and his leaked movie that failed at the box office and whose memes went viral on networks

Similarly, he has recorded a studio album (“Stopping Me”) and has released several singles and EPs such as “PAPI”, “The Better Half on Me” and “Caliente Navidad”.

In 2017 he worked hand in hand with director Michael Bay in one of the main roles in “Transformers: The Last Knight”.

YOU CAN SEE: From “Reservoir Dogs” to “SpongeBob SquarePants”: how did the ‘world’s smallest violin’ scene come about?

He also had the star role in the 2019 film “Dora and the Lost City”, where he starred alongside Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña and Eva Longoria.

Isabela Merced played Dora in “Dora the lost city”. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Now he joins “Madame Web”, a film of one of the Marvel characters that has great importance in the history of Peter Parker as Spider-Man.

What is “Madame Web” about?

Madame Web adapted to animation. Photo: Sony Pictures

Through an official report from Sony Pictures about his upcoming projects, he shared the following synopsis about “Madame Web”:

“The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant Madame Web, whose psychic abilities allow her to see into the world of spiders.” And, while she doesn’t discover much that we already knew about the character, she does point directly to the character’s powers to immerse herself in the arachnid universe.”