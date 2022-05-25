Madame Web: Sony publishes a first synopsis of its next Spiderverse movie

madam webone of the upcoming Spiderverse movies from sony pictures Along with Kraven, the Hunter, he shares his first, albeit brief, official synopsis. This is how media such as Comicbook collect it through an official Sony report on its upcoming projects, including this new adaptation starring the actress dakota johnson. In addition, a new name in its cast has been confirmed that comes directly from the movie Ghostbusters: Beyond: Celeste O’Connor.

Madame Web continues to expand its cast

So the first official description of the plot of Madame Web reads the following: “The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant Madame Web, whose psychic abilities allow her to see inside the spider world”. And while it doesn’t reveal much that we already knew about the character, it does point directly to the character’s powers to dive into the arachnid universe.

Of course, as with other films in the Sony Pictures Spiderverse, it is likely that the film itself will not make no reference to Spider-Man; We’ll see how another character so tied to Spider-Man works without Spider-Man. Although it is also likely that some of his post-credits scenes do point directly to Spider-Man, as was the case in the final scenes of Morbius.

On the other hand, the arrival of a new actress to the cast of Madame Web has been confirmed, this time with the young Celeste O’Connorknown for her role as Lucky in Ghostbusters: Beyond. At the moment the role of the actress in Madame Web is unknown. Another actress was recently confirmed for the film with sydney sweeney from Euphoria or The Voyeurs. Madame Web will be directed by S J Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders).

madam web is scheduled for theatrical release on July 7, 2023.

Source | CBR | ScreenRant