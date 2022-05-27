Madame Web, Spider-man: Sony reveals the synopsis of the next film of the Spider-verse starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney | streaming

The next movie from Sony and Marvel that will expand the Spider-Verse is “madam web”, which will be starred by dakota johnson. The film will hit theaters on July 7, 2023, days before “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part I”, and will introduce us to a clairvoyant mutant who fulfilled the role of mentor for Spider-Man.

While the film was already supposed to have no references to the SpidermanVenom, Kraven or Morbius, this has been confirmed after a statement from Sony Pictures revealed the official synopsis.

Dakota Johnson would be in charge of playing Madame Web in the live action movie from Sony. Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

Cast of “Madame Web”

So far confirmed Dakota Johnson, Celeste O’Connor and Sydney Sweeney like the lead actresses. In addition, the director will be SJ Clarkson, responsible for “Jessica Jones”, “Anatomy of a Scandal” and “Collateral”.

Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’connor and Dakoja Johnson form the cast of “Madame Web.” Photo: composition/ Instagram

Who is Madam Web?

madam web She is a clairvoyant mutant who has served as S’s mentor.ask-man, as well as various heroes. Traditionally, she is depicted as an old woman who is kept alive through a life support system that resembles a spider web; however, it is not yet known how the adaptation of the character will be in the next film.

In the following video you can see his appearance in the animated series “Spider-Man”.

Official Synopsis for “Madame Web”

According to the Comicbook medium, through an official report from Sony Pictures about his upcoming projects, he shared the following synopsis:

“ The film will be an origin story of the clairvoyant Madame Web, whose psychic abilities allow her to see into the world of spiders.” And while she doesn’t reveal much that we already knew about the character, she does point directly to the character’s powers to immerse herself in the spidery universe. ”.

This would confirm, as with other Spider-Verse movies, that there would be no Spider-Man references.