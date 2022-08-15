Madame Web: They filter the possible main characters | Films

Liliana Carmona

Dakota Johnson to star in new Sony Pictures movie

Sony Pictures continues to expand its Marvel Cinematic Universe with ‘Madam Web’the new spin-off of Spider-Man, which is already filming.

Apparently, sydney sweeney (Euphoria), would play Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman and second Madada Web from the comics, while dakota johnson will be the protagonist, the first Madame Web, who is a clairvoyant mutant.

It is rumored that Celeste O’Connor would play Mattie Franklin, another Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced would play Anya Corazón, also known as Spider-Girl and emma roberts would be in charge of giving life to Mary Parker, Peter Parker’s mother who will be pregnant in the film.

Adam Scott would be Uncle Ben in ‘Madame Web’

The Cosmic Circus portal also reported that Scott will be the person in charge of playing a young Benjamin Parker. Although no further details have been given, the photographs of the recordings show that this character will be working as an emergency medical technician along with the character of Dakota Johnson.

At the moment, both Sony and Marvel have not made the participation of all these actors official, since only Dakota Johnson has been discussed.

The details of the plot ‘Madame Web’ are scarce, but fans know that the film “will serve as an origin story for Madame Web, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see into the world of spiders.”

The film is expected ‘Madame Web’ It opens in the fall of 2023.